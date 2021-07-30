Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (the “Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Dorothy Ann Berresford  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PDMR/Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Venture Capital Trust VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800JKELS32V2OK421 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
      
 Identification code GB0002039625  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £0.56303105£1748.12
d)Aggregated information    
      
 - Aggregated volume   £1748.12
      
e)Date of the transaction 30 July 2021  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Date of notification        

30 July 2021