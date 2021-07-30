Global Phenolic Panels Market Trajectory & Analytics 2020-2027: Sandwich Segment Set for 5.7% CAGR to Reach US$1.5 Billion by 2027

Dublin, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phenolic Panels - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Phenolic Panels estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the period 2020-2027.

Sandwich, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plain segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $447.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The Phenolic Panels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$447.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$495.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors Featured:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

ASI Group

Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc.

Broadview Holding B.V.

Fiberesin Industries Inc.

Fundermax GmbH

General Partitions Mfg. Corp.

Guangdong Yuhua Building Materials Co., Ltd.

Jinan Shengquan Group

Kingspan Group

Langfang Sanxing Chemical

Linyi Haoqing Wood Co., Ltd.

Linyi Longser Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd.

Mega Plywood Corp

Sekisui Chemical

SPIGO Group

Werzalit of America, Inc.

Wilsonart LLC

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cf0au5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.