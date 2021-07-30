China Dental Industry Chain (Invisible Orthodontics & Implant) Market Report, 2021-2025: Oral Disease Prevalence Remains High, While Treatment Rate is Low

Dublin, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Dental Industry Chain (Invisible orthodontics & Implant) Market Insight Report, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



From the demand point of view, the prevalence rate of oral diseases in China is high, and the patient base is huge, but the treatment rate is low. The treatment rates of dental caries filling in the four age groups of 5-year-old children, 12-year-old children, 35-44-year-old adults and 65-74-year-old children are only 4.1%, 16.5%, 26.6% and 12.8% respectively.

With the aggravation of aging, the incidence of oral diseases is on the rise, which brings a large number of medical needs. From the perspective of supply, dentists are the core resources in the field of stomatology. At present, there are only 137 dentists per million people in China, far lower than the level of 500-1000 in developed countries, and the supply is relatively insufficient. A large number of unmet medical needs provide a foundation for rapid development of the dental industry.



China's dental medicine industry chain is mainly divided into medical equipment consumables, distributors at all levels/information platforms and medical service institutions. Concerned about the group with expanded demand for oral rigidity, the expansion of aesthetic consciousness is affecting consumers' choice of relatively flexible dental medical services (invisible orthodontics, planting, whitening, etc.), and the oral aesthetic consumer market continues to improve. Oral medical services can be subdivided into implant, orthodontics and oral surgery, among which orthodontics and implant are the core businesses. Implantation and orthodontics not only account for a high proportion of income, but also have a rapid growth in market income.



In 2019, the number of orthodontic cases in China increased to 2,882,100, and CAGR was 15.3%. At present, the main orthodontic population is concentrated in 6-19 years old (functional demand) and 20-40 years old (beauty demand + economic basis), but the orthodontic rate is only 0.43%, the demand is far from being met, and the orthodontic rate still has much room for improvement.

In 2019, the scale of orthodontic market in China reached 47.5 billion yuan, with CAGR of 20.7%. In terms of the number of cases, there were 303,900 cases of invisible orthodontic treatment in China in 2019, with a 5-year CAGR of 58.8%, which increased from 2.9% in 2015 to 10.5%. Compared with the penetration rate of 33.1% in the United States, invisible orthodontic treatment in China is still promising.

With the rising awareness of oral health care and the prevalence of Yan value economy, the demand for invisible correction in China is growing rapidly. In 2019, the overall market size of the industry is 10 billion yuan, with CAGR of 57.2%, far exceeding the global average. We predict that the overall invisible orthodontic market scale will be 103.2 billion yuan in 2030 and 208.4 billion yuan in the long term.





1 Oral medical demand is strong and the supply is relatively insufficient

1.1 The characteristics of high prevalence rate and low diagnosis and treatment rate of oral diseases are outstanding

2 China's dental medical market is nearly 100 billion, and it is about to usher in a golden age

2.1 China's dental care has reached a scale of 100 billion, and its growth is highly certain

3 Dental industry chain: upstream pays attention to high-value consumables, while downstream pays attention to chain

3.1 Upstream: mainly high-value consumables and equipment in implant and orthodontic fields

3.2 Midstream: Pay attention to the rise of the new DSO model

4 Invisible orthodontics: 100 billion blue seas, the times

4.1 Oral demand upgrade, consumption blowout development

4.2 The incidence of malocclusion is huge and the proportion of complex cases is high

4.3 The driving force of orthodontic growth comes from the improvement of orthodontic rate

4.4 Invisible orthodontics becomes a more "beautiful" choice

5 Kinds of dental implants have both function and beauty, and implants are the core

5.1 Dental implant is the best way to repair missing teeth at present

5.2 Implants are the core, with the highest technical barriers

