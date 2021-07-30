$33 Billion US Outdoor Living Products Market: Historical Data (2019, 2020) and Forecasts (2021 and 2025)

Dublin, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Outdoor Living Products Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This industry study analyzes the $33 billion US outdoor living products market.
The study analyzes the US market for consumer-grade outdoor living products for residential do-it-yourself (DIY) applications, and excludes products intended for professional or commercial use.
Historical data are provided for 2019 and 2020 and forecasts for 2021 and 2025 for outdoor living products at the manufacturers' level in current dollars (i.e., not adjusted to account for inflation). Values do not take into account retail markups.
Outdoor living products are segmented by the following applications:
- lawn and yard maintenance
- outdoor cooking, entertaining, and recreation
- gardening
- outdoor design and landscape materials
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. COVID-19 Pandemic
- Overview
- Impact on the Economy
- Impact on the Outdoor Living Industry
- Consumer Insights on Outdoor Living During COVID Pandemic
- People Are Spending More Time on Home Projects & Gardening
- Income Is a Factor Determining Participation in Outdoor Living Activities
3. Overview
- Study Scope
- Market Size & Forecast
- Growth Comparison by Product
- Outdoor Living Trends
- Millennials & Outdoor Living
- Baby Boomers & Outdoor Living
- Urbanites & Outdoor Living
- Gardening as a Hobby & Food Source
- Organic Gardening
- Community Gardens & Green Spaces
- Instagram-Worthy Landscapes & Other Social Media Trends
- Water Management
- Weather Gardens, Xeriscapes, & Other Low-Maintenance Landscaping
- Green (Vegetative) Roofing & Vertical Gardens
- Reduced Air & Noise Pollution
4. Factors Impacting Outdoor Living Product Demand
- Homeownership & Property Size Trends
- Homeownership Trends: Ownership vs. Rentals
- Average Lot Size & Outdoor Space Trends
- Most US Consumers Have a Yard, Lawn, or Garden
- Where Do People with These Outdoor Spaces Live?
- COVID-19 Boosts Engagement in Gardening & Outdoor Projects
- Remodeling Drives Outdoor Living Installations
- Consumer Participation in Outdoor Living Activities
- Pool & Spa Ownership & Maintenance Trends
- DIY vs. DIFM
- Lawn Maintenance & Gardening Insights
- Who Performs Lawn & Garden Work at Home?
- Landscaping Services Preferences
- Climate & Seasonality
- Climate Change
- Sustainability
- Recycling & Recyclability
- Easy-to-Use & Low-Maintenance Products
- Easy-to-Install & Modular Products
- Smart Technology
5. Lawn & Yard Maintenance
- Top Consumer Trends of 2021
- Sustainability
- Robotic & Smart Technologies
- Improving Battery Technology
- Convenience & Ease-of-Use
- Consumer Insights
- Ownership of Power Lawn & Garden Equipment
- Power Lawn & Garden Equipment Purchase Patterns
- Power Lawn & Garden Equipment Purchasing Occasions
- Factors in Selecting Power Lawn & Garden Equipment
- Retail Outlets for Power Lawn & Garden Equipment
- Consumer Lawn Care Practices
- Sales Outlook for Major Products
- Key Opportunities
- Battery-Powered Equipment
- Robotic Lawn Mowers
- Zero Turn Lawn Mowers
- Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers
- Lawn & Landscaping Services
6. Outdoor Cooking, Entertaining, & Recreation
- Top Consumer Trends of 2021
- Socially Distanced Entertaining
- Staycations
- Extending the Outdoor Recreation Season
- Cooking More than Dinner Outdoors
- Consumer Insights
- Grill Ownership & Multiple Grills
- Homeownership & Grill Type
- Grill Type Preferences
- Interest in Outdoor Cooking & Entertaining
- Sales Outlook for Major Products
- Key Opportunities
- Patio Heating Products
- Outdoor Refrigeration & Cooling Equipment
- Outdoor Furniture
- Outdoor Storage
7. Gardening
- Top Consumer Trends of 2021
- Food Gardening
- Organic Gardening
- Gardening with Children
- More Time to Try New Things in the Garden
- Container Gardening
- Consumer Insights
- Home Food Gardening by Method
- Home & Garden Pesticide Feature Priorities
- Why Consumers Do Not Use Home & Garden Pesticides
- Sales Outlook for Major Products
- Key Opportunities
- Organic Garden Fertilizers & Pesticides
- Pots & Planters
- Next-Generation Lightweight Hoses
8. Outdoor Design & Landscape Materials
- Top Consumer Trends of 2021
- Multi-Use Outdoor Spaces
- All-Weather Entertaining
- Sales Outlook for Major Products
- Key Opportunities
- Concrete Pavers
- Outdoor Lighting
9. Major Sales Channels
- Key Distribution Outlets for Outdoor Living Products
- Types of Sales Channels
- Home Centers
- E-Commerce
- Hardware & Other Specialty Stores
- Mass Merchandisers & Wholesale Clubs
- Contractors
