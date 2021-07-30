$33 Billion US Outdoor Living Products Market: Historical Data (2019, 2020) and Forecasts (2021 and 2025)

Dublin, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Outdoor Living Products Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This industry study analyzes the $33 billion US outdoor living products market.

The study analyzes the US market for consumer-grade outdoor living products for residential do-it-yourself (DIY) applications, and excludes products intended for professional or commercial use.

Historical data are provided for 2019 and 2020 and forecasts for 2021 and 2025 for outdoor living products at the manufacturers' level in current dollars (i.e., not adjusted to account for inflation). Values do not take into account retail markups.

Outdoor living products are segmented by the following applications:

lawn and yard maintenance

outdoor cooking, entertaining, and recreation

gardening

outdoor design and landscape materials



Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary



2. COVID-19 Pandemic

Overview

Impact on the Economy

Impact on the Outdoor Living Industry

Consumer Insights on Outdoor Living During COVID Pandemic

People Are Spending More Time on Home Projects & Gardening

Income Is a Factor Determining Participation in Outdoor Living Activities

3. Overview

Study Scope

Market Size & Forecast

Growth Comparison by Product

Outdoor Living Trends

Millennials & Outdoor Living

Baby Boomers & Outdoor Living

Urbanites & Outdoor Living

Gardening as a Hobby & Food Source

Organic Gardening

Community Gardens & Green Spaces

Instagram-Worthy Landscapes & Other Social Media Trends

Water Management

Weather Gardens, Xeriscapes, & Other Low-Maintenance Landscaping

Green (Vegetative) Roofing & Vertical Gardens

Reduced Air & Noise Pollution

4. Factors Impacting Outdoor Living Product Demand

Homeownership & Property Size Trends

Homeownership Trends: Ownership vs. Rentals

Average Lot Size & Outdoor Space Trends

Most US Consumers Have a Yard, Lawn, or Garden

Where Do People with These Outdoor Spaces Live?

COVID-19 Boosts Engagement in Gardening & Outdoor Projects

Remodeling Drives Outdoor Living Installations

Consumer Participation in Outdoor Living Activities

Pool & Spa Ownership & Maintenance Trends

DIY vs. DIFM

Lawn Maintenance & Gardening Insights

Who Performs Lawn & Garden Work at Home?

Landscaping Services Preferences

Climate & Seasonality

Climate Change

Sustainability

Recycling & Recyclability

Easy-to-Use & Low-Maintenance Products

Easy-to-Install & Modular Products

Smart Technology

5. Lawn & Yard Maintenance

Top Consumer Trends of 2021

Sustainability

Robotic & Smart Technologies

Improving Battery Technology

Convenience & Ease-of-Use

Consumer Insights

Ownership of Power Lawn & Garden Equipment

Power Lawn & Garden Equipment Purchase Patterns

Power Lawn & Garden Equipment Purchasing Occasions

Factors in Selecting Power Lawn & Garden Equipment

Retail Outlets for Power Lawn & Garden Equipment

Consumer Lawn Care Practices

Sales Outlook for Major Products

Key Opportunities

Battery-Powered Equipment

Robotic Lawn Mowers

Zero Turn Lawn Mowers

Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers

Lawn & Landscaping Services

6. Outdoor Cooking, Entertaining, & Recreation

Top Consumer Trends of 2021

Socially Distanced Entertaining

Staycations

Extending the Outdoor Recreation Season

Cooking More than Dinner Outdoors

Consumer Insights

Grill Ownership & Multiple Grills

Homeownership & Grill Type

Grill Type Preferences

Interest in Outdoor Cooking & Entertaining

Sales Outlook for Major Products

Key Opportunities

Patio Heating Products

Outdoor Refrigeration & Cooling Equipment

Outdoor Furniture

Outdoor Storage

7. Gardening

Top Consumer Trends of 2021

Food Gardening

Organic Gardening

Gardening with Children

More Time to Try New Things in the Garden

Container Gardening

Consumer Insights

Home Food Gardening by Method

Home & Garden Pesticide Feature Priorities

Why Consumers Do Not Use Home & Garden Pesticides

Sales Outlook for Major Products

Key Opportunities

Organic Garden Fertilizers & Pesticides

Pots & Planters

Next-Generation Lightweight Hoses

8. Outdoor Design & Landscape Materials

Top Consumer Trends of 2021

Multi-Use Outdoor Spaces

All-Weather Entertaining

Sales Outlook for Major Products

Key Opportunities

Concrete Pavers

Outdoor Lighting

9. Major Sales Channels

Key Distribution Outlets for Outdoor Living Products

Types of Sales Channels

Home Centers

E-Commerce

Hardware & Other Specialty Stores

Mass Merchandisers & Wholesale Clubs

Contractors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ozdm19

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.