Global Car Care Products Market Outlook: A USD 5.08 Billion Market by 2025

Dublin, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Car Care Products Market by Product Type (Cleaning & Washing, Polishing & Waxing, Sealing Glaze & Coating), Application (Interior, Exterior), Consumption, Solvent (Water, Foam-based), Vehicle Type, Distribution Channel & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the pre-COVID-19 scenario, the global car care products market was estimated to reach USD 4.64 billion by 2025. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has promoted the sale of car care products.

This report projects the market of car care products to reach USD 5.08 billion by 2025. 3M (US), Wurth Group (Germany), Illinois Tool Works (US), Tetrosyl (UK), and Sonax GmbH (Germany) are the prominent players in the car care products market

North America is expected to be the largest market for car care products during the forecast period, and the interior segment is expected to be the leading segment of the market by application.



The auto beauty shops segment is the largest segment of the car care products market by consumption. The water-based solvent segment is going to be the fastest-growing segment as it is cost-effective and also fulfills various regulations regarding the chemical composition of a car care product. DIFM (Do It For Me) segment is the largest segment in the global car care products market by distribution channel.



Additionally, the increasing sales of used cars would be a key driver for the car care product industry. As per the US DoT, used passenger cars and light truck sales in the US increased from 36.9 million units in FY 2010 to 40.8 million units in 2019 and experienced a growth of 10.6% from 2010 to 2019. Hence, an increase in sales of used cars will further increase the demand for car care products.



Research Coverage:



The study segments the car care products market and forecasts the market size based on product type (Cleaning and caring, polishing and waxing, sealing glaze and coating and others), by application (interior, exterior), by vehicle type(passenger car, commercial vehicle), by consumption(Auto beauty shops, service centers and garages, individual sources), by distribution channel (DIY, DIFM), by solvent (water-based, foam-based), and region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World).



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the major car care product manufacturers in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.





Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Car Care Products Market

4.2 Car Care Products Market Size, by Product Type

4.3 Car Care Products Market, by Consumption

4.4 Car Care Products Market, by Distribution Channel

4.5 Car Care Products Market, by Vehicle Type

4.6 Car Care Products Market, by Solvent

4.7 Car Care Products Market, by Application

4.8 Car Care Products Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in sales of used cars

5.2.1.2 Use of ecommerce platforms by leading players to increase customer base

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Regulations pertaining to car wash and car care products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of antibacterial car care products

5.2.3.2 Increasing demand for water-based cleaners

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High cost of specialized car care products

5.2.4.2 US Age of hazardous chemicals in car care products

5.3 Car Care Products Market Ecosystem

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Porter's Five forces Analysis

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.7 Case Study Analysis

5.8 Car Care Products Market Scenario



6 Recommendations



7 Car Care Products Market, by Product Type



8 Car Care Products Market, by Application



9 Car Care Products Market, by Consumption



10 Car Care Products Market, by Solvent



11 Car Care Products Market, by Vehicle Type



12 Car Care Products Market, by Distribution Channel



13 Car Care Products Market, by Region



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Share & Ranking Analysis for Car Care Products Market

14.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Listed/Public Players

14.4 Competitive Scenario

14.5 Key Player Strategies/Right To Win, 2017-2020



15 Company Profiles

3M

Altro Group Plc

Armor All

Armored Auto Group

Auto Magic

Bullsone

Cartec B.V.

Chemical Guys

Formula 1 Wax

Guangzhou Biaobang

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Jopasu Systems

Liqui Moly

Mafra Spa

Northern Labs

SOFT99 Corporation

Simoniz USA

Sonax GmbH

Tetrosyl

Turtle Wax

Wurth Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d07tjr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.