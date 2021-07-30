Global $1.75 Bn Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Markets, 2020-2022 & 2023-2026

Dublin, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, By Product, By Neoantigen Type, By Route of Administration, By Cell, By Technology, By Delivery Mechanism, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 54.18% during the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 1754.44 million by 2026.

The key factors responsible for the growth of neoantigen cancer vaccine market include rapid innovations in technology as well as infrastructural developments in healthcare sector. Additionally, growing investments by the governing bodies and healthcare providers is another major factor that is anticipated to boost the growth of neoantigen cancer vaccine market across the globe in the coming years.



The Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market is segmented based on product, neoantigen type, route of administration, cell, technology, delivery mechanism, application, region, and company. Based on route of administration, the market can be segmented into intravenous, intramuscular, transdermal and others. Out of which, the intravenous segment is expected to dominate the market through 2026 and intramuscular is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period.

This growth can be accredited to quick response as well as to the fact that drug dosage can be controlled easily. Along with that, intramuscular injections can be used rather than intravenous because some drugs cause irritation to veins when injected intravenously. This is expected to result in high growth of intramuscular route of administration segment in the coming years.



The application segment is further segregated into lung, melanoma, gastrointestinal, brain cancer, and others. The lung cancer segment is going to dominate the market in the forecast period as the neoantigen based immunotherapy of OSE Immunotherapeutic, which is in development for the Tedopi (OSE2101) neoantigen cancer vaccine is expected to launch in 2022. Tedopi (OSE2101), is used in the treatment of HLA-A2+ Lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. Currently, the vaccine is in phase III stage of clinical development.



Regionally, Asia Pacific neoantigen cancer vaccine market is expected to be the leading region over the forecast period due to the rising prevalence and incidence of cancer cases including lung cancer, melanoma, gastrointestinal, pancreatic cancer and other solid tumor indications.



Major companies operating in the market across the globe are focusing more towards expanding their share in the market.

Major players operating in the Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market include

OSE Immunotherapeutics SA

Gritstone bio, Inc

BioNTech SE

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Pfizer Inc

Merck & Co Inc

Moderna Inc

Avidea Technologies, Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

Vaccibody AS

Agenus Inc

Novogene Co, Ltd

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc

ISA Pharmaceuticals BV

BrightPath Biotherapeutics Co, Ltd

Vaximm AG

Medigene AG

Genocea Biosciences Inc

Advaxis, Inc

Nouscom AG

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2026

Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, By Product:

Personalized neo-antigen vaccine

Off-the shelf neoantigen vaccine

Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, By Neoantigen Type:

Synthetic Long Peptide

Nucleic acid

Dendritic cell

Tumor cell

Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, By Route of Administration:

Intravenous

Intramuscular

Transdermal

Others

Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, By Cell:

Autologous

Allogenic

Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, By Technology:

RNA Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

HLA Typing

Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, By Delivery Mechanism:

Liposomes

Virosomes

Gene gun

Electroporation

Others

Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, By Application:

Lung

Melanoma

Gastrointestinal

Brain cancer

Others

Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

