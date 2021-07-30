Global $1.75 Bn Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Markets, 2020-2022 & 2023-2026

Dublin, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, By Product, By Neoantigen Type, By Route of Administration, By Cell, By Technology, By Delivery Mechanism, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 54.18% during the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 1754.44 million by 2026.
The key factors responsible for the growth of neoantigen cancer vaccine market include rapid innovations in technology as well as infrastructural developments in healthcare sector. Additionally, growing investments by the governing bodies and healthcare providers is another major factor that is anticipated to boost the growth of neoantigen cancer vaccine market across the globe in the coming years.
The Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market is segmented based on product, neoantigen type, route of administration, cell, technology, delivery mechanism, application, region, and company. Based on route of administration, the market can be segmented into intravenous, intramuscular, transdermal and others. Out of which, the intravenous segment is expected to dominate the market through 2026 and intramuscular is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period.
This growth can be accredited to quick response as well as to the fact that drug dosage can be controlled easily. Along with that, intramuscular injections can be used rather than intravenous because some drugs cause irritation to veins when injected intravenously. This is expected to result in high growth of intramuscular route of administration segment in the coming years.
The application segment is further segregated into lung, melanoma, gastrointestinal, brain cancer, and others. The lung cancer segment is going to dominate the market in the forecast period as the neoantigen based immunotherapy of OSE Immunotherapeutic, which is in development for the Tedopi (OSE2101) neoantigen cancer vaccine is expected to launch in 2022. Tedopi (OSE2101), is used in the treatment of HLA-A2+ Lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. Currently, the vaccine is in phase III stage of clinical development.
Regionally, Asia Pacific neoantigen cancer vaccine market is expected to be the leading region over the forecast period due to the rising prevalence and incidence of cancer cases including lung cancer, melanoma, gastrointestinal, pancreatic cancer and other solid tumor indications.
Major companies operating in the market across the globe are focusing more towards expanding their share in the market.
Major players operating in the Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market include
- OSE Immunotherapeutics SA
- Gritstone bio, Inc
- BioNTech SE
- F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Pfizer Inc
- Merck & Co Inc
- Moderna Inc
- Avidea Technologies, Inc
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Vaccibody AS
- Agenus Inc
- Novogene Co, Ltd
- ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc
- ISA Pharmaceuticals BV
- BrightPath Biotherapeutics Co, Ltd
- Vaximm AG
- Medigene AG
- Genocea Biosciences Inc
- Advaxis, Inc
- Nouscom AG
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2026
Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, By Product:
- Personalized neo-antigen vaccine
- Off-the shelf neoantigen vaccine
Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, By Neoantigen Type:
- Synthetic Long Peptide
- Nucleic acid
- Dendritic cell
- Tumor cell
Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, By Route of Administration:
- Intravenous
- Intramuscular
- Transdermal
- Others
Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, By Cell:
- Autologous
- Allogenic
Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, By Technology:
- RNA Sequencing
- Whole Genome Sequencing
- HLA Typing
Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, By Delivery Mechanism:
- Liposomes
- Virosomes
- Gene gun
- Electroporation
- Others
Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, By Application:
- Lung
- Melanoma
- Gastrointestinal
- Brain cancer
- Others
Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Singapore
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
