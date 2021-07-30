English Finnish

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 30 JULY 2021 AT 1.00 P.M. EEST

Enento Group Plc - Managers' transactions - Koivula

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Koivula Heikki

Position: Other senior manager

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Enento Group Plc

LEI: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03_20210730100230_12

Transaction date: 2021-07-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000123195

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 36 Unit price: 39.2 EUR

(2): Volume: 79 Unit price: 39 EUR

(3): Volume: 101 Unit price: 39 EUR

(4): Volume: 111 Unit price: 39.2 EUR

(5): Volume: 175 Unit price: 39 EUR

(6): Volume: 190 Unit price: 39 EUR

(7): Volume: 291 Unit price: 39 EUR

(8): Volume: 362 Unit price: 39 EUR

(9): Volume: 370 Unit price: 39 EUR

(10): Volume: 1,285 Unit price: 39 EUR

(11): Volume: 500 Unit price: 38.8 EUR

(12): Volume: 742 Unit price: 38.8 EUR

(13): Volume: 1 Unit price: 38.3 EUR

(14): Volume: 14 Unit price: 38.2 EUR

(15): Volume: 23 Unit price: 38.4 EUR

(16): Volume: 29 Unit price: 38.2 EUR

(17): Volume: 32 Unit price: 38.2 EUR

(18): Volume: 120 Unit price: 38.2 EUR

(19): Volume: 153 Unit price: 38.2 EUR

(20): Volume: 175 Unit price: 38.4 EUR

(21): Volume: 200 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(22): Volume: 20 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(23): Volume: 21 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(24): Volume: 100 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(25): Volume: 21 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(26): Volume: 2 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(27): Volume: 38 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(28): Volume: 90 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(29): Volume: 90 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(30): Volume: 100 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(31): Volume: 120 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(32): Volume: 100 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(33): Volume: 185 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(34): Volume: 80 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(35): Volume: 200 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(36): Volume: 90 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(37): Volume: 90 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(38): Volume: 20 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(39): Volume: 93 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(40): Volume: 95 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(41): Volume: 200 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(42): Volume: 26 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(43): Volume: 84 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(44): Volume: 86 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(45): Volume: 105 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(46): Volume: 105 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(47): Volume: 290 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(48): Volume: 33 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(49): Volume: 33 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(50): Volume: 67 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(51): Volume: 134 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(52): Volume: 200 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(52): Volume: 7,907 Volume weighted average price: 38.34524 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-07-28

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000123195

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 132 Unit price: 38.7 EUR

(2): Volume: 132 Unit price: 38.7 EUR

(3): Volume: 132 Unit price: 38.7 EUR

(4): Volume: 132 Unit price: 38.7 EUR

(5): Volume: 132 Unit price: 38.7 EUR

(6): Volume: 132 Unit price: 38.7 EUR

(7): Volume: 132 Unit price: 38.7 EUR

(8): Volume: 176 Unit price: 38.7 EUR

(9): Volume: 176 Unit price: 38.7 EUR

(10): Volume: 176 Unit price: 38.7 EUR

(11): Volume: 220 Unit price: 38.7 EUR

(12): Volume: 264 Unit price: 38.7 EUR

(13): Volume: 264 Unit price: 38.7 EUR

(14): Volume: 264 Unit price: 38.7 EUR

(15): Volume: 616 Unit price: 38.7 EUR

(16): Volume: 616 Unit price: 38.7 EUR

(17): Volume: 616 Unit price: 38.7 EUR

(18): Volume: 688 Unit price: 38.7 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(18): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 38.7 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-07-28

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000123195

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20 Unit price: 38.4 EUR

(2): Volume: 83 Unit price: 38.2 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 103 Volume weighted average price: 38.23883 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-07-28

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000123195

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 26 Unit price: 38.4 EUR

(2): Volume: 82 Unit price: 38.2 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 108 Volume weighted average price: 38.24815 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-07-28

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000123195

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 487 Unit price: 37.65 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 487 Volume weighted average price: 37.65 EUR

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:

Pia Katila

Investor Relations Manager

Tel. +358 10 270 7506

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 425 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2020 was 151.3 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.