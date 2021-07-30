ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 30 JULY 2021 AT 1.00 P.M. EEST
Enento Group Plc - Managers' transactions - Koivula
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Koivula Heikki
Position: Other senior manager
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Enento Group Plc
LEI: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03_20210730100230_12
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-07-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000123195
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 36 Unit price: 39.2 EUR
(2): Volume: 79 Unit price: 39 EUR
(3): Volume: 101 Unit price: 39 EUR
(4): Volume: 111 Unit price: 39.2 EUR
(5): Volume: 175 Unit price: 39 EUR
(6): Volume: 190 Unit price: 39 EUR
(7): Volume: 291 Unit price: 39 EUR
(8): Volume: 362 Unit price: 39 EUR
(9): Volume: 370 Unit price: 39 EUR
(10): Volume: 1,285 Unit price: 39 EUR
(11): Volume: 500 Unit price: 38.8 EUR
(12): Volume: 742 Unit price: 38.8 EUR
(13): Volume: 1 Unit price: 38.3 EUR
(14): Volume: 14 Unit price: 38.2 EUR
(15): Volume: 23 Unit price: 38.4 EUR
(16): Volume: 29 Unit price: 38.2 EUR
(17): Volume: 32 Unit price: 38.2 EUR
(18): Volume: 120 Unit price: 38.2 EUR
(19): Volume: 153 Unit price: 38.2 EUR
(20): Volume: 175 Unit price: 38.4 EUR
(21): Volume: 200 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(22): Volume: 20 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(23): Volume: 21 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(24): Volume: 100 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(25): Volume: 21 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(26): Volume: 2 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(27): Volume: 38 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(28): Volume: 90 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(29): Volume: 90 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(30): Volume: 100 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(31): Volume: 120 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(32): Volume: 100 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(33): Volume: 185 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(34): Volume: 80 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(35): Volume: 200 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(36): Volume: 90 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(37): Volume: 90 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(38): Volume: 20 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(39): Volume: 93 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(40): Volume: 95 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(41): Volume: 200 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(42): Volume: 26 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(43): Volume: 84 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(44): Volume: 86 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(45): Volume: 105 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(46): Volume: 105 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(47): Volume: 290 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(48): Volume: 33 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(49): Volume: 33 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(50): Volume: 67 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(51): Volume: 134 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(52): Volume: 200 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(52): Volume: 7,907 Volume weighted average price: 38.34524 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-07-28
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000123195
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 132 Unit price: 38.7 EUR
(2): Volume: 132 Unit price: 38.7 EUR
(3): Volume: 132 Unit price: 38.7 EUR
(4): Volume: 132 Unit price: 38.7 EUR
(5): Volume: 132 Unit price: 38.7 EUR
(6): Volume: 132 Unit price: 38.7 EUR
(7): Volume: 132 Unit price: 38.7 EUR
(8): Volume: 176 Unit price: 38.7 EUR
(9): Volume: 176 Unit price: 38.7 EUR
(10): Volume: 176 Unit price: 38.7 EUR
(11): Volume: 220 Unit price: 38.7 EUR
(12): Volume: 264 Unit price: 38.7 EUR
(13): Volume: 264 Unit price: 38.7 EUR
(14): Volume: 264 Unit price: 38.7 EUR
(15): Volume: 616 Unit price: 38.7 EUR
(16): Volume: 616 Unit price: 38.7 EUR
(17): Volume: 616 Unit price: 38.7 EUR
(18): Volume: 688 Unit price: 38.7 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(18): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 38.7 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-07-28
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000123195
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20 Unit price: 38.4 EUR
(2): Volume: 83 Unit price: 38.2 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 103 Volume weighted average price: 38.23883 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-07-28
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000123195
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 26 Unit price: 38.4 EUR
(2): Volume: 82 Unit price: 38.2 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 108 Volume weighted average price: 38.24815 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-07-28
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000123195
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 487 Unit price: 37.65 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 487 Volume weighted average price: 37.65 EUR
