HUMIRA (Adalimumab) Biosimilars Market Report 2021: Current Developer Landscape and Clinical Research Scenario Related to All the Follow-on Products of the Blockbuster Biologic Drug

The "Adalimumab Biosimilars: Focus on Approved & Launched Biosimilars, Investigational & Research Use Biosimilars, Inactive/Terminated/Withdrawn Biosimilars, Industry/Non-Industry Partnerships" report features an extensive study of the current developer landscape and clinical research scenario related to all the follow-on products of the blockbuster biologic drug, HUMIRA, which are either available or under development.

The information in this report has been presented across two deliverables, namely an Excel sheet, featuring an interactive dashboard, and a PowerPoint presentation, summarizing the ongoing activity in this domain, and key insights drawn from the available data.

Considering the sheer number of indications that it is eligible to treat and being the first of its kind, it did not take long for HUMIRA to achieve blockbuster status; Abbott Laboratories reported worldwide sales worth USD 1.4 billion for the product in 2005. HUMIRA's performance in the market peaked in 2018, reaching USD 19.9 billion in revenues from product sales. However, since the official launch of the first biosimilars in Europe in the same year, the market share of the originator product has been declining, albeit rather slowly.

With a relatively large intellectual property portfolio and an aggressive legal strategy, AbbVie has been very successful in impeding the entry of adalimumab in the global marketplace. The primary patent covering HUMIRA was set to expire in 2018; however, leveraging its first to market advantage, AbbVie made extensive efforts, dedicating considerable resources to patent novel uses, features, indications and methods of manufacturing, related to the product.

Now, the company has marketing exclusivity till 2034. Since many biosimilars of the drug have already been developed (and launched in various well-regulated and poorly regulated regions, with/without having to reaching a settlement with AbbVie), the company recently concluded several ongoing litigations, regarding product launch, enabling certain developers to launch their respective follow-on products by entering into individual licensing agreements.

Regarding the launch of biosimilars, experts consider HUMIRA to be an exception to the norm; there are many other biologics that have lost patent protection and marketing exclusivity in due time, and now have biosimilar versions in the market. However, given the lucrative opportunity associate with this product, its corresponding biosimilar developer landscape is also vast.

In future (after 2023), when multiple enemy products enter the market, the adalimumab biosimilars market is anticipated to witness a sharp spike, in terms of revenues from product sales.

Scope of the Report

The report features the following details:

Detailed review of the adalimumab biosimilars pipeline and affiliated developer landscape, featuring a list of involved innovator companies and their respective therapy candidates. It includes insights based on the current status of biosimilar candidates, and important developer related details (including headquarters, and type of developer).

An analysis of the various adalimumab biosimilar candidates that have either been approved and/or launched across developed and developing markets, worldwide. The insights presented in this section are based on a number of relevant parameters, such as current status, year of approval/launch, and geographies where the product has been approved/launched.

An assessment of the adalimumab biosimilars that are under development, featuring details such as current phase of development and geographical locations where clinical/preclinical research is underway. In addition to the molecules that are in the pipeline, the report also features information on research grade products and inactive, terminated and withdrawn product development programs.

An analysis of the various partnerships related to adalimumab biosimilars, based on parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, and geographical locations of partnering entities.

A detailed assessment of the various marketing and distribution agreements inked in relation to HUMIRA biosimilars, highlighting the key players involved.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Dashboard

A. Overall Summary

B. Approved & Launched Biosimilars

C. Investigational & Research Use Biosimilars

D. Inactive / Terminated / Withdrawn Biosimilars

E. Commercialization Partners

F. Partnerships & Collaborations

G. Individual Biosimilar Details

2. Data Table 1: Summary

3. Data Table 2: Approved and Launched Products

4. Data Table 3: Investigational and Research Use Products

5. Data Table 4: Commercialization Partners

6. Data Table 5: Partnerships

7. Appendix I: Pivot Tables

PowerPoint Deliverable

1. Context

2. Executive Summary

3. Overview of Biosimilars

4. About the Reference Product

5. Contemporary Pipeline Analysis

5.1. Approved / Launched Products

5.2. Investigational and Research Use Products

5.3. Inactive / Terminated / Withdrawn Products

5.4. Commercialization Partners

6. Analysis of Partnerships

7. Company Profiles

8. Appendices

