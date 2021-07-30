The World Market for Safety Syringes 2021: Evolution of Regulatory Framework and Safety Legislation

Dublin, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Market for Safety Syringes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The world market for safety syringes provides a comprehensive market intelligence on the global level of safety syringes. The findings of the report focus on safety syringes, but during the analysis other types of syringes have been considered.

The research aims at better understanding the global market for safety syringes, its international competitive landscape, and the new opportunities arising from the evolution of its regulation frameworks and the COVID-19 outbreaks.

LEGISLATIVE FRAMEWORK

The report lists the main injection safety legislations signed by governments and international organizations, which are leading the transition from traditional to safety-engineered syringes in health care settings in order to reduce needle stick injuries.

MARKET OVERVIEW AND FORECASTS

Syringes imports and exports are broken down by country and by geographical area of destination/origin. The time frame considered is 2009-2019.

The global consumption of syringes is reported in volume and value and it is broken down by geographical area, by application and product. The time frame considered is: 2010-2019. In this section is estimated the size of the market for medical and surgical syringes for human applications and the market for safety syringes (value and volume, 2019).

The forecasted evolution of the demand for medical and surgical syringes as well as for safety syringes is provided in volume for the years 2018-2025.

COMPETITIVE SYSTEM

An analysis of the leading players selling safety syringes is provided. Sales data, market shares and short profiles of the leading players in the safety syringes industry are also available.

An appendix on the Covid-19 vaccine pre-purchases across the globe and total number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in 2020 is also included.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction and product definitions

General definitions

Safety syringe definitions: types, advantages, disadvantages and cost profile

Legal frameworks

Evidences

Injection safety legislation

Case study: Egypt

Global market evolution and forecasts

The world trade of syringes: exports and imports 2014-2019, by country and by geographical area of destination/origin

The market of syringes (size, evolution, and breakdowns): world consumption of syringes, 2010-2019 (volume, value, average price)

Market breakdown by geographical area: world consumption of syringes by geographical area, 2015-2019 (volume, value, average price)

Market breakdown by application: world consumption of medical syringe by type 2018-2019 (value); world consumption of safety syringes, 2019 (volume, value)

Forecasts for the safety syringe market

Additional demand of syringes for the vaccination campaign, 2020-2025 (volume)

Worktop material

World consumption of safety syringes, 2018-2019 estimation and 2021-2025 forecasts (volume)

The competitive system

Total sales of safety syringes in a selected sample of companies: sales data, market shares and short profiles

Annex

Covid-19 vaccine pre-purchases across the globe

Total number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in 2020

Companies Mentioned

Abu Dhabi Medical Devices

Ameco

Becton Dickinson

Braun

Cardinal Health

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices

Medline

Nipro

Retractable Technologies

Safegard Medical

Smiths Medical

Sol-Millenium

Terumo

Wenzhou Beipu Science & Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5d8ckj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.