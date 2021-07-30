The European Market for Kitchen Furniture 2021-2024

Dublin, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The European Market for Kitchen Furniture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European market for kitchen furniture offers an accurate comprehensive picture of the kitchen furniture industry in 30 EU countries, providing data and 2015-2020 trends (both in value and in volume) in kitchen furniture production and consumption, imports and exports, at European level as a whole and for each country considered, for the total sector and by six price range groups.
Marketing policies, the main macroeconomic indicators necessary to analyse the performance of the sector for the last six years and forecasts for the years 2021-2024, an analysis of the supply structure and the competitive system, and an overview of the distribution system are also provided. The value and weight of the built-in appliances on the domestic sales of kitchen furniture are considered, too.
Analysis of the leading local and foreign players present in each price range and in each European country considered. Detailed tables show sales data and market shares for the leading kitchen furniture companies and short profiles of the major players in the kitchen furniture industry are also available. At the end of this chapter, there is a focus on the performance of the main European companies on extra EU30 markets, with exports data and market shares by geographic area of destination (Russia and other CIS Countries, Middle East and Africa, Asia and Pacific, North America and Central-South America).
Overview of the main distribution channels active on the European kitchen furniture market, at European level as a whole and for country clusters considered. The analysis of the distribution system covers the following channels: Kitchen specialists; Furniture retailers; Large furniture chains; Contract; Building trade; DIY stores; Direct sales; E-commerce. A breakdown of kitchen furniture sales by distribution channel is available for a sample of companies.
Kitchen furniture imports and exports in the 30 European countries considered, broken down by country and by geographical area of destination/origin. The time frame considered is 2015-2020.
An overview of international trade of selected household appliances for the last three years is also provided for each European country considered.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Basic data
- The European framework: Kitchen furniture production, international trade and consumption by country, in value and volume
- Kitchen furniture production and consumption by market segment: in value and volume, at European level as a whole and for each European country considered
Activity trend and Forecast
- For the total Europe as a whole and for each European country considered: Production, consumption, international trade of kitchen furniture and comparison with selected country indicators, 2015-2020 and forecast 2021-2024. COVID-19 pandemic variables tracked, 2020
International trade
- For the total Europe as a whole and for each European country considered: Kitchen furniture exports and imports 2015-2020, by country and by geographical area of destination/origin and international trade data for selected household appliances
Financial analysis
- Financial results: ROI, ROE, EBITDA and EBIT ratio for a sample of 60 companies; Employment analysis: number of employees, turnover per employee, average cost of employee, cost of employees/turnover for a sample of companies
Supply structure
Analysis of the kitchen furniture production (Sector estimates and data for a sample of companies) broken down by:
- Cabinet door material
- Cabinet door style
- Cabinet door colour and lacquered type
- Kind of wood
- Worktop material
- Kind of lay-out
Distribution channels
- Overview of the main distribution channels active on the European kitchen furniture market, at European level as a whole and for each country considered
- Kitchen specialists, Furniture shops, Furniture chains, Building trade, Contract, DIY, E-commerce, Direct sales
- Estimates of the value and weight of the built-in appliances on the domestic sales of kitchen furniture by country
- Kitchen demand in a selected sample of European cities: focus on the potential growth in selected metropolitan areas (2023 forecast)
The competitive system
- Total production of kitchen furniture for a sample of 50 leading European players: turnover data, market shares and short profiles
- The European competitive system by market segment: luxury, upper, middle-upper, middle, middle-low, low price range
- The European competitive system for each of the 30 European countries analyzed
- Focus on European kitchen furniture sales and market shares on extra EU30 markets, by geographic area of destination
Annex
- Directory of around 380 European kitchen furniture companies
Select Companies Mentioned:
