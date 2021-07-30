Worldwide Cloud Engineering Industry to 2026 - Increase in Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Services Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Engineering Market Research Report by Vertical, by Service Model, by Deployment Model, by Service Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cloud Engineering Market size was estimated at USD 12.92 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 14.92 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 15.75% to reach USD 31.10 Billion by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Cloud Engineering to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Vertical, the Cloud Engineering Market was examined across Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Energy and Utilities, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, and Telecommunication and ITES.
- Based on Organization Size, the Cloud Engineering Market was examined across Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.
- Based on Service Model, the Cloud Engineering Market was examined across Infrastructure-As-A-Service, Platform-As-A-Service, and Software-As-A-Service.
- Based on Deployment Model, the Cloud Engineering Market was examined across Private Cloud and Public Cloud.
- Based on Service Type, the Cloud Engineering Market was examined across Cloud Security, Cloud Storage, Consulting and Design, DevOps, Integration and Migration, and Training and Education.
- Based on Geography, the Cloud Engineering Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Cloud Engineering Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Cloud Engineering Market, including Adobe Inc., Akamai Technologies, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Altran Technologies, SA, Amazon.com Inc., Aspire Systems, Calsoft, Inc, Capgemini SE, Engineering Ingegneria, GFT Technologies SE, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, ITC Infotech, Microsoft Corporation, Nitor Infotech, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Searce, SecurityScorecard, Softcrylic LLC, Tata Consultancy Services, Trianz, VM-Ware, Inc, VVDN Technologies Private Limited, Workday, Inc, and Yahoo Inc.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cloud Engineering Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cloud Engineering Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cloud Engineering Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cloud Engineering Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cloud Engineering Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Cloud Engineering Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Cloud Engineering Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for tailored devices
5.1.1.2. High demand for concept testing before making any investments
5.1.1.3. The rising cloud storage capacity and reduction in cost of operation
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Need to manage regulatory and compliance policy needs
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Increase in adoption of hybrid cloud services
5.1.3.2. The emergence of internet of things
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Cyberattacks damaging business operations and critical data loss
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Cloud Engineering Market, by Vertical
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
6.3. Energy and Utilities
6.4. Government and Defense
6.5. Healthcare and Life Sciences
6.6. Manufacturing
6.7. Retail and Consumer Goods
6.8. Telecommunication and ITES
7. Cloud Engineering Market, by Organization Size
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Large Enterprises
7.3. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8. Cloud Engineering Market, by Service Model
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Infrastructure-As-A-Service
8.3. Platform-As-A-Service
8.4. Software-As-A-Service
9. Cloud Engineering Market, by Deployment Model
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Private Cloud
9.3. Public Cloud
10. Cloud Engineering Market, by Service Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Cloud Security
10.3. Cloud Storage
10.4. Consulting and Design
10.5. DevOps
10.6. Integration and Migration
10.7. Training and Education
11. Americas Cloud Engineering Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Cloud Engineering Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Thailand
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cloud Engineering Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. Adobe Inc.
15.2. Akamai Technologies
15.3. Alibaba Group Holding Limited
15.4. Altran Technologies, SA
15.5. Amazon.com Inc.
15.6. Aspire Systems
15.7. Calsoft, Inc
15.8. Capgemini SE
15.9. Engineering Ingegneria
15.10. GFT Technologies SE
15.11. Google LLC
15.12. IBM Corporation
15.13. Infosys Limited
15.14. ITC Infotech
15.15. Microsoft Corporation
15.16. Nitor Infotech
15.17. Oracle Corporation
15.18. Salesforce.com Inc.
15.19. SAP SE
15.20. Searce
15.21. SecurityScorecard
15.22. Softcrylic LLC
15.23. Tata Consultancy Services
15.24. Trianz
15.25. VM-Ware, Inc
15.26. VVDN Technologies Private Limited
15.27. Workday, Inc
15.28. Yahoo Inc.
16. Appendix
