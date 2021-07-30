Worldwide Cloud Engineering Industry to 2026 - Increase in Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Services Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Engineering Market Research Report by Vertical, by Service Model, by Deployment Model, by Service Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cloud Engineering Market size was estimated at USD 12.92 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 14.92 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 15.75% to reach USD 31.10 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Cloud Engineering to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Vertical, the Cloud Engineering Market was examined across Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Energy and Utilities, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, and Telecommunication and ITES.

Based on Organization Size, the Cloud Engineering Market was examined across Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.

Based on Service Model, the Cloud Engineering Market was examined across Infrastructure-As-A-Service, Platform-As-A-Service, and Software-As-A-Service.

Based on Deployment Model, the Cloud Engineering Market was examined across Private Cloud and Public Cloud.

Based on Service Type, the Cloud Engineering Market was examined across Cloud Security, Cloud Storage, Consulting and Design, DevOps, Integration and Migration, and Training and Education.

Based on Geography, the Cloud Engineering Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Cloud Engineering Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Cloud Engineering Market, including Adobe Inc., Akamai Technologies, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Altran Technologies, SA, Amazon.com Inc., Aspire Systems, Calsoft, Inc, Capgemini SE, Engineering Ingegneria, GFT Technologies SE, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, ITC Infotech, Microsoft Corporation, Nitor Infotech, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Searce, SecurityScorecard, Softcrylic LLC, Tata Consultancy Services, Trianz, VM-Ware, Inc, VVDN Technologies Private Limited, Workday, Inc, and Yahoo Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cloud Engineering Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cloud Engineering Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cloud Engineering Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cloud Engineering Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cloud Engineering Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Cloud Engineering Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Cloud Engineering Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for tailored devices

5.1.1.2. High demand for concept testing before making any investments

5.1.1.3. The rising cloud storage capacity and reduction in cost of operation

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Need to manage regulatory and compliance policy needs

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increase in adoption of hybrid cloud services

5.1.3.2. The emergence of internet of things

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Cyberattacks damaging business operations and critical data loss

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Cloud Engineering Market, by Vertical

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

6.3. Energy and Utilities

6.4. Government and Defense

6.5. Healthcare and Life Sciences

6.6. Manufacturing

6.7. Retail and Consumer Goods

6.8. Telecommunication and ITES



7. Cloud Engineering Market, by Organization Size

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Large Enterprises

7.3. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



8. Cloud Engineering Market, by Service Model

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Infrastructure-As-A-Service

8.3. Platform-As-A-Service

8.4. Software-As-A-Service



9. Cloud Engineering Market, by Deployment Model

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Private Cloud

9.3. Public Cloud



10. Cloud Engineering Market, by Service Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Cloud Security

10.3. Cloud Storage

10.4. Consulting and Design

10.5. DevOps

10.6. Integration and Migration

10.7. Training and Education



11. Americas Cloud Engineering Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Cloud Engineering Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cloud Engineering Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. Adobe Inc.

15.2. Akamai Technologies

15.3. Alibaba Group Holding Limited

15.4. Altran Technologies, SA

15.5. Amazon.com Inc.

15.6. Aspire Systems

15.7. Calsoft, Inc

15.8. Capgemini SE

15.9. Engineering Ingegneria

15.10. GFT Technologies SE

15.11. Google LLC

15.12. IBM Corporation

15.13. Infosys Limited

15.14. ITC Infotech

15.15. Microsoft Corporation

15.16. Nitor Infotech

15.17. Oracle Corporation

15.18. Salesforce.com Inc.

15.19. SAP SE

15.20. Searce

15.21. SecurityScorecard

15.22. Softcrylic LLC

15.23. Tata Consultancy Services

15.24. Trianz

15.25. VM-Ware, Inc

15.26. VVDN Technologies Private Limited

15.27. Workday, Inc

15.28. Yahoo Inc.



16. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/elnt5r