Worldwide Print Advertising Industry to 2030 - Featuring MullenLowe, McCann Worldgroup and Dentsu Among Others

The global print market is expected to decline from $32.49 billion in 2020 to $32.05 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.4%. The print advertising market has recorded a decline owing to the closure of businesses globally due to COVID-19 restrictive measures including social distancing and movement of goods. The market is expected to reach $26.45 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of -4.7%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the print ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Print Advertising market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider print market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The print market section of the report gives context. It compares the print market with other segments of the print market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the print advertising market are Ogilvy & Mather, MullenLowe, McCann Worldgroup, Publicis Groupe, Dentsu, Havas, Grey global, Droga 5, BBDO, and VMLY&R.



The print advertising market consists of the sales of advertising services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, develop, create and manage advertisement and promotional activities in print media such as periodicals and print newspapers. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The print advertising market covered in the report is segmented by type into newspaper advertising, magazine advertising, posters and banners, others; by industry into retail, electronics and telecommunications, insurance and finance, automotive, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The potential of print advertising to connect to multiple generations is also a key driving factor for the print advertising market. A study was conducted by Temple University and the US Postal Office of the Inspector in 2019 utilizing methods such as eye-tracking, core biometrics, and neuroimaging to test the effectiveness of print versus digital ads on both young and old groups of participants. The results showed that both the age groups processed physical ads faster than digital ads. This provides companies with the advantage of targeting wider generations giving the necessary exposure to their product, which aids in the growth of the print advertising market.



Brands have exerted towards long-form of print ads, that is, full-page, full-worded communications. This is likely to be a major trend in the print advertising market. Brands, in general, will have a lot to communicate to their customers and positions to articulate, therefore, require communication that is not limited to 145 characters, a 15-second flash of information, or a single impactful visual. For instance, in July 2020, MasterCard published a two-page broadcast in The New York Times to express its support for the LGBTQIA+ community. Also, for its support for GLAAD's NEON Legacy Series, a photo and video collection was created by Black LGBTQIA+ creators. In 2020, P&G has published a long-form of a print ad for its product Secret Deodorant/Anti-Perspirant that focuses on asking people to take part in Secret's call for gender equality.



In March 2020, Lambert & Co., a US-based public relations and integrated marketing firm, acquired Fairly Painless Advertising, Inc., a company providing marketing and advertising services, for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to move Lambert & Co. from a PR firm minoring in the ad and creative services to a fully-integrated agency majoring in the creative services and advertising field. Fairly Painless Advertising, Inc., is a US-based full-service advertising agency that provides research, planning, and creative services that cover print and digital design.



The huge population that subscribes to newspapers and magazines drives the print advertising market. According to the American Press Institute survey, a majority of newspaper subscribers also pay for a print magazine, which is one of the popular publication types with good scope for ads. According to the Audit Bureau of Circulations in November 2019, The Sun newspaper sold about 1.2 million copies in the UK. People of all ages read newspapers and magazines that are the mainstay of these print advertisements, however, the majority of the subscribers who pay for newspaper subscriptions are older adults and long-time readers. They find it easy to read newspapers as it provides them the leisure to read as per their time, and also that they use significantly fewer digital applications and spend less time on gadgets. This factor contributes to the growth of the print advertising market.



The print advertising market is facing extensive competition from the newer digital advertising media such as internet and mobile advertising which is hampering the growth of the market. Companies are focusing on digital marketing means like social media for making the ads more interactive, touching, and delivering without location constraints and with faster reach. According to the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) report, the internet ad revenue in 2019 was $124.6 billion. Advertisers believe that digital video is more suitable for entertaining every generation of consumers and, thus, they are choosing the digital video format, which is eliciting further growth. Therefore, the increased proliferation of digital marketing is likely to limit the expansion of the print advertising market in the coming years.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



