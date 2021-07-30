WisdomTree Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results – Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.11 ($0.10, as adjusted)

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021.



$17.6 million net income ($16.81 million net income, as adjusted), see “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements” for additional information.

$73.9 billion of ending AUM, an increase of 6.3% arising from market appreciation and net inflows.

$0.9 billion of net inflows, driven by inflows into our emerging markets equity, international developed market equity, U.S. equity and fixed income products.

0.41% average global advisory fee, a decrease of 1 basis point due to AUM mix shift.

$77.6 million of operating revenues, an increase of 6.6% due to higher average AUM, partly offset by a lower average global advisory fee.



79.1% gross margin1, a 0.4 point increase from the previous quarter.

30.5% operating income margin, a 5.0 point increase primarily due to higher revenues.

$150.0 million issuance of convertible senior notes due 2026, bearing interest at a rate of 3.25% and issued with a conversion price of $11.04 per share. We used a portion of the proceeds to repurchase our common stock and intend to use the remainder of the net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include debt retirement, organic and inorganic growth initiatives and common stock repurchases.

$31.9 million repurchase of 4.6 million shares of our common stock, principally in connection with the issuance of the convertible notes.

$0.03 quarterly dividend declared, payable on August 25, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 11, 2021.

Update from Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree CEO “Many businesses across the financial services ecosystem are struggling to balance legacy business models and the conflicts that arise with fast moving technological advancements - not WisdomTree. Our solid operating and financial results in the second quarter demonstrate continued growth and strong execution across our business today, along with exciting progress on our long-term strategic initiatives, all while showing the efficiency and scalability of our business.



“We continue to strengthen our position in areas of growing interest such as liquid alternatives, ESG and model portfolios. We are also quickly establishing expertise around digital assets, delivering the insights from our pioneering work in regulated cryptocurrency exposures and our broader vision for the applications of blockchain technology in the form of investor-facing research and events.



“The focus and flexibility of our remote first business model have enabled WisdomTree to attract and retain world-class talent, drive strong operating results, and engage with our clients across different modalities with an ever-expanding set of resources.”





Update from Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree COO and President “This was a strong quarter for WisdomTree, extending a string of strong quarters, and we are continuing to build momentum as we execute on our key growth initiatives.



“We are producing balance and quality in the mix of our global flows. In the U.S., we are seeing strength in our Large Blend, Emerging Markets and China funds. In Europe, our UCITs ETFs and Thematic funds are standouts, and we are also experiencing growth in industrial metals, copper, silver and even gold, while there continues to be volatility in the gold market.



“We are investing in our future growth with 11 new fund launches and a number of well-received product enhancements completed in the first half of the year. We also launched ESG model portfolios and +Crypto models this past quarter and continue to be optimistic about the impact of models on our flows.



“We are executing well on all fronts, building momentum and are excited to enter the second half of the year building on these strong results.”

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended June 30,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Consolidated Operating Highlights ($ in billions): AUM $ 73.9 $ 69.5 $ 67.4 $ 60.7 $ 57.7 Net inflows/(outflows) $ 0.9 $ 1.3 $ 0.9 $ (0.5 ) $ 0.1 Average AUM $ 73.7 $ 69.6 $ 64.1 $ 61.2 $ 55.7 Average advisory fee 0.41 % 0.42 % 0.41 % 0.42 % 0.41 % Consolidated Financial Highlights ($ in millions, except per share amounts): Operating revenues $ 77.6 $ 72.8 $ 67.1 $ 64.6 $ 58.1 Net income/(loss) $ 17.6 $ 15.1 $ (13.5 ) $ (0.3 ) $ (13.3 ) Diluted earnings/(loss) per share $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.09 ) Operating income margin 30.5 % 25.5 % 19.2 % 22.8 % 20.3 % As Adjusted (Non-GAAP 1): Gross margin 79.1 % 78.7 % 75.6 % 76.5 % 75.1 % Net income, as adjusted $ 16.8 $ 12.5 $ 9.2 $ 11.0 $ 8.5 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.10 $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.05

RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

Company News

In May 2021, Bryan Edmiston was appointed as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2021.

In June 2021, we completed a private offering of $150.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026.

In June 2021, we appointed Stockholm-based Björn Sandberg as Director of Nordic Sales for WisdomTree Europe. Product News

In May 2021, we launched the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) on the CBOE; we launched the WisdomTree Efficient Core family of ETFs on the NYSE, which includes the International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI), the Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NTSE) and the renamed U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX); we launched +Crypto Model Portfolios for advisors in collaboration with OnRamp Invest which features Gemini integration; and the WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged (VIXL) underwent a change of index as part of volatility proofing measures across the European product range.

In June 2021, we launched the WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (WDNA) on the CBOE, leveraging data and thematic insights from Dr. Jamie Metzl, one of the world’s leading technology futurists; we launched the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO) on the Nasdaq stock exchange; and we listed the WisdomTree Bitcoin ETP (BTCW) and WisdomTree Ethereum ETP (ETHW) on Euronext exchanges in Paris and Amsterdam.

In July 2021, we listed the WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF – EUR Hedged (EXAG) on Börse Xetra.





WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

Mar. 31,

2021

Dec. 31,

2020

Sept. 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020 Operating Revenues: Advisory fees $ 75,997 $ 71,616 $ 66,105 $ 63,919 $ 57,208 $ 147,613 $ 120,158 Other income 1,606 1,214 954 721 918 2,820 1,842 Total revenues 77,603 72,830 67,059 64,640 58,126 150,433 122,000 Operating Expenses: Compensation and benefits 20,331 22,627 20,827 19,098 17,455 42,958 34,750 Fund management and administration 16,195 15,521 16,350 15,219 14,461 31,716 28,946 Marketing and advertising 3,594 3,006 3,715 2,996 1,949 6,600 4,417 Sales and business development 2,159 2,145 2,595 2,386 2,181 4,304 5,598 Contractual gold payments 4,314 4,270 4,449 4,539 4,063 8,584 7,823 Professional fees 1,921 2,013 1,322 950 1,357 3,934 2,630 Occupancy, communications and equipment 1,266 1,475 1,622 1,611 1,643 2,741 3,194 Depreciation and amortization 256 252 261 253 251 508 507 Third-party distribution fees 2,130 1,343 1,291 1,233 1,340 3,473 2,695 Acquisition and disposition- related costs — — — — 33 — 416 Other 1,752 1,571 1,720 1,611 1,596 3,323 3,593 Total operating expenses 53,918 54,223 54,152 49,896 46,329 108,141 94,569 Operating income 23,685 18,607 12,907 14,744 11,797 42,292 27,431 Other Income/(Expenses): Interest expense (2,567 ) (2,296 ) (2,694 ) (2,511 ) (2,044 ) (4,863 ) (4,463 ) Gain/(loss) on revaluation of deferred consideration – gold payments 497 2,832 (22,385 ) (8,870 ) (23,358 ) 3,329 (25,566 ) Interest income 225 231 351 111 119 456 282 Impairments — (303 ) — (3,080 ) — (303 ) (19,672 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — (2,387 ) — (2,387 ) Other gains and losses, net 49 (5,893 ) 524 744 1,819 (5,844 ) (688 ) Income/(loss) before income taxes 21,889 13,178 (11,297 ) 1,138 (14,054 ) 35,067 (25,063 ) Income tax expense/(benefit) 4,259 (1,969 ) 2,200 1,408 (804 ) 2,290 (3,175 ) Net income/(loss) $ 17,630 $ 15,147 $ (13,497 ) $ (270 ) $ (13,250 ) $ 32,777 $ (21,888 ) Earnings/(loss) per share – basic $ 0.112 $ 0.092 ($0.10)2 ($0.01)2 ($0.09 ) $ 0.202 ($0.15)2 Earnings/(loss) per share – diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.09 ($0.10)2 ($0.01)2 ($0.09 ) $ 0.20 ($0.15)2 Weighted average common shares – basic 145,542 145,649 145,096 145,564 151,623 145,652 152,071 Weighted average common shares – diluted 164,855 161,831 145,096 145,564 151,623 163,062 152,071 As Adjusted (Non-GAAP1) Income before income taxes $ 21,253 $ 15,583 $ 11,504 $ 13,242 $ 10,911 Income tax expense $ 4,458 $ 3,079 $ 2,281 $ 2,205 $ 2,417 Net income $ 16,795 $ 12,504 $ 9,223 $ 11,037 $ 8,494 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.05

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased 6.6% and 33.5% from the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively, due to higher average global AUM arising from market appreciation and net inflows.





Our average global advisory fee was 0.41%, 0.42% and 0.41% during the second quarter of 2021, the first quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020, respectively.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses decreased 0.6% from the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to lower compensation arising from reduced stock-based compensation and prior quarter seasonal payroll taxes, partly offset by higher third-party distribution fees, marketing expenses and fund management and administration costs.





Operating expenses increased 16.4% from the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher incentive compensation and headcount, fund management and administration costs, marketing expenses, third-party distribution fees and professional fees.

Other Income/(Expenses)

Interest expense increased 11.8% from the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to the issuance of $150.0 million convertible senior notes due 2026. Interest expense increased 25.6% from the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to a higher level of debt outstanding and a higher effective interest rate.





We recognized a non-cash gain on revaluation of deferred consideration of $0.5 million during the second quarter of 2021. The gain was due to a flattening of the forward-looking gold curve. The magnitude of any gain or loss recognized is highly correlated to the magnitude of the change in the forward-looking price of gold.

Income Taxes

Our effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 19.5% resulted in income tax expense of $4.3 million. Our tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to a lower tax rate on foreign earnings.





Our adjusted effective income tax rate was 21.0%1.

SIX MONTH HIGHLIGHTS

Operating revenues increased 23.3% as compared to 2020 due to higher average AUM.





Operating expenses increased 14.4% as compared to 2020 largely due to higher incentive compensation accruals and headcount, fund management and administration costs, marketing expenses, professional fees, third party distribution fees and contractual gold payments. These increases were partly offset by lower sales and business development expenses and occupancy expenses.





Significant items reported in other income/(expenses) in 2021 include a non-cash gain on revaluation of deferred consideration of $3.3 million; a non-cash charge of $5.2 million arising from the release of tax-related indemnification assets upon the expiration of the statute of limitations (an equal and offsetting benefit was recognized in income tax expense); and a gain of $0.4 million recognized on our investment in Securrency, Inc. due to its recent capital raise.





Our effective income tax rate for 2021 of 6.5% resulted in income tax expense of $2.3 million. Our tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to a tax benefit of $5.2 million recognized in connection with the release of the tax-related indemnification asset described above, a lower tax rate on foreign earnings and a non-taxable gain on revaluation of deferred consideration. These items were partly offset by tax shortfalls associated with the vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards and state and local taxes.

CONFERENCE CALL

WisdomTree will discuss its results and operational highlights during a conference call on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call-in number is (877) 303-7209. Anyone outside the U.S. or Canada should call (970) 315-0420. The slides used during the presentation will be available at http://ir.wisdomtree.com. For those unable to join the conference call at the scheduled time, an audio replay will be available on http://ir.wisdomtree.com.

ABOUT WISDOMTREE

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $74.3 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

_________________

1 See “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements.”

2 Earnings/(loss) per share (“EPS”) is calculated pursuant to the two-class method as it results in a lower EPS amount as compared to the treasury stock method.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

Key Operating Statistics (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021

Dec. 31,

2020

Sept. 30,

2020

June 30,

2020 GLOBAL ETPs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 69,537 $ 67,392 $ 60,710 $ 57,666 $ 50,347 Inflows/(outflows) 931 1,279 881 (477 ) 126 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 3,484 866 5,801 3,567 7,489 Fund closures (4 ) — — (46 ) (296 ) End of period assets $ 73,948 $ 69,537 $ 67,392 $ 60,710 $ 57,666 Average assets during the period $ 73,658 $ 69,589 $ 64,106 $ 61,200 $ 55,746 Average advisory fee during the period 0.41 % 0.42 % 0.41 % 0.42 % 0.41 % Revenue days 91 90 92 92 91 Number of ETFs – end of the period 318 313 309 305 311 U.S. LISTED ETFs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 42,163 $ 38,517 $ 33,310 $ 31,362 $ 28,920 Inflows/(outflows) 1,130 1,343 919 575 (1,474 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1,836 2,303 4,288 1,373 4,030 Fund closures — — — — (114 ) End of period assets $ 45,129 $ 42,163 $ 38,517 $ 33,310 $ 31,362 Average assets during the period $ 44,183 $ 40,706 $ 35,926 $ 33,002 $ 30,651 Average advisory fee during the period 0.40 % 0.40 % 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.41 % Number of ETFs – end of the period 73 68 67 67 67 EUROPEAN LISTED ETPs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 27,374 $ 28,875 $ 27,400 $ 26,304 $ 21,427 Inflows/(outflows) (199 ) (64 ) (38 ) (1,052 ) 1,600 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1,648 (1,437 ) 1,513 2,194 3,459 Fund closures (4 ) — — (46 ) (182 ) End of period assets $ 28,819 $ 27,374 $ 28,875 $ 27,400 $ 26,304 Average assets during the period $ 29,475 $ 28,883 $ 28,135 $ 28,198 $ 25,095 Average advisory fee during the period 0.43 % 0.44 % 0.42 % 0.42 % 0.41 % Number of ETPs – end of the period 245 245 242 238 244 PRODUCT CATEGORIES ($ in millions) Commodity & Currency Beginning of period assets $ 23,657 $ 25,879 $ 25,176 $ 24,246 $ 19,818 Inflows/(outflows) (318 ) (660 ) (296 ) (1,112 ) 1,308 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1,433 (1,562 ) 999 2,042 3,120 End of period assets $ 24,772 $ 23,657 $ 25,879 $ 25,176 $ 24,246 Average assets during the period $ 25,577 $ 25,296 $ 25,598 $ 25,949 $ 23,048 U.S. Equity Beginning of period assets $ 20,019 $ 18,367 $ 15,612 $ 13,997 $ 12,151 Inflows/(outflows) 199 218 395 897 (241 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1,076 1,434 2,360 718 2,087 End of period assets $ 21,294 $ 20,019 $ 18,367 $ 15,612 $ 13,997 Average assets during the period $ 20,989 $ 19,320 $ 17,070 $ 15,159 $ 13,324 Emerging Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 10,477 $ 8,539 $ 5,979 $ 5,413 $ 4,600 Inflows/(outflows) 529 1,662 1,399 257 (25 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 511 276 1,161 309 838 End of period assets $ 11,517 $ 10,477 $ 8,539 $ 5,979 $ 5,413 Average assets during the period $ 11,010 $ 9,875 $ 7,250 $ 5,917 $ 5,131







Three Months Ended June 30,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021

Dec. 31,

2020

Sept. 30,

2020

June 30,

2020 International Developed Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 9,991 $ 9,414 $ 8,621 $ 8,839 $ 8,659 Inflows/(outflows) 397 17 (191 ) (587 ) (965 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 405 560 984 369 1,145 End of period assets $ 10,793 $ 9,991 $ 9,414 $ 8,621 $ 8,839 Average assets during the period $ 10,529 $ 9,796 $ 8,931 $ 8,835 $ 8,780 Fixed Income Beginning of period assets $ 3,261 $ 3,324 $ 3,630 $ 3,530 $ 3,527 Inflows/(outflows) 168 10 (330 ) 76 (53 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 28 (73 ) 24 24 56 End of period assets $ 3,457 $ 3,261 $ 3,324 $ 3,630 $ 3,530 Average assets during the period $ 3,354 $ 3,253 $ 3,472 $ 3,605 $ 3,523 Leveraged & Inverse Beginning of period assets $ 1,521 $ 1,478 $ 1,425 $ 1,345 $ 896 Inflows/(outflows) (2 ) (5 ) (125 ) (9 ) 311 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 173 48 178 89 138 End of period assets $ 1,692 $ 1,521 $ 1,478 $ 1,425 $ 1,345 Average assets during the period $ 1,666 $ 1,555 $ 1,430 $ 1,476 $ 1,164 Cryptocurrency Beginning of period assets $ 377 $ 168 $ 33 $ 15 $ 5 Inflows/(outflows) 8 36 48 15 8 Market appreciation/(depreciation) (156 ) 173 87 3 2 End of period assets $ 229 $ 377 $ 168 $ 33 $ 15 Average assets during the period $ 300 $ 264 $ 79 $ 27 $ 11 Alternatives Beginning of period assets $ 227 $ 214 $ 229 $ 225 $ 244 Inflows/(outflows) (44 ) — (26 ) (4 ) (29 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 11 13 11 8 10 End of period assets $ 194 $ 227 $ 214 $ 229 $ 225 Average assets during the period $ 228 $ 223 $ 224 $ 226 $ 226 Closed ETPs Beginning of period assets $ 7 $ 9 $ 5 $ 56 $ 447 Inflows/(outflows) (6 ) 1 7 (10 ) (188 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 3 (3 ) (3 ) 5 93 Fund closures (4 ) — — (46 ) (296 ) End of period assets $ — $ 7 $ 9 $ 5 $ 56 Average assets during the period $ 5 $ 7 $ 7 $ 6 $ 538 Headcount 227 227 217 211 214

Note: Previously issued statistics may be restated due to fund closures and trade adjustments

Source: WisdomTree





WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30,

2021

Dec. 31,

2020 (Unaudited)

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 167,635 $ 73,425 Securities owned, at fair value 58,806 34,895 Accounts receivable 34,800 29,455 Income taxes receivable 948 — Prepaid expenses 6,327 3,827 Other current assets 288 259 Total current assets 268,804 141,861 Fixed assets, net 7,247 7,579 Securities held-to-maturity 370 451 Deferred tax assets, net 5,628 8,063 Investments 14,238 8,112 Right of use assets – operating leases 16,213 16,327 Goodwill 85,856 85,856 Intangible assets 601,247 601,247 Other noncurrent assets 348 180 Total assets $ 999,951 $ 869,676 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Fund management and administration payable $ 18,592 $ 19,564 Compensation and benefits payable 15,447 22,803 Deferred consideration – gold payments 16,101 17,374 Operating lease liabilities 3,326 3,135 Income taxes payable — 916 Accounts payable and other liabilities 11,318 10,207 Total current liabilities 64,784 73,999 Convertible notes 317,336 166,646 Deferred consideration – gold payments 210,605 212,763 Operating lease liabilities 16,920 17,434 Total liabilities 609,645 470,842 Preferred stock – Series A Non-Voting Convertible, par value $0.01; 14.750 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 132,569 132,569 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01; 250,000 shares authorized: Issued and outstanding: 145,114 and 148,716 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 1,451 1,487 Additional paid-in capital 285,002 317,075 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,155 1,102 Accumulated deficit (29,871 ) (53,399 ) Total stockholders’ equity 257,737 266,265 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 999,951 $ 869,676





WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income/(loss) $ 32,777 $ (21,888 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities: Advisory fees received in gold, other precious metals and cryptocurrencies (39,341 ) (29,135 ) Contractual gold payments 8,584 7,823 Stock-based compensation 5,264 6,159 Deferred income taxes 3,367 832 (Gain)/loss on revaluation of deferred consideration – gold payments (3,329 ) 25,566 Amortization of right of use asset 1,340 1,588 Amortization of issuance costs - convertible notes 899 115 Depreciation and amortization 508 507 Impairments 303 19,672 Gain on sale – Canadian ETF business — (2,877 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 2,387 Amortization of issuance costs - former credit facility — 1,328 Other (372 ) (83 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Securities owned, at fair value (23,911 ) 4,209 Accounts receivable (2,622 ) 4,461 Prepaid expenses (2,497 ) (2,016 ) Gold, other precious metals and cryptocurrencies 27,959 20,882 Other assets (202 ) (702 ) Fund management and administration payable (896 ) 1,677 Compensation and benefits payable (7,396 ) (18,431 ) Income taxes receivable/payable (1,852 ) (1,046 ) Securities sold, but not yet purchased, at fair value — (582 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,658 ) (1,845 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 858 781 Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities (2,217 ) 19,382 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of investments (5,750 ) — Purchase of fixed assets (173 ) (224 ) Proceeds from held-to-maturity securities maturing or called prior to maturity 77 16,365 Proceeds from the sale of the Company’s financial interests in AdvisorEngine Inc — 8,155 Proceeds from sale of Canadian ETF business, net — 2,774 Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (5,846 ) 27,070 Cash flows from financing activities: Shares repurchased (34,506 ) (26,444 ) Dividends paid (9,865 ) (10,270 ) Convertible notes issuance costs (4,297 ) (4,611 ) Repayment of debt — (179,000 ) Proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes 150,000 150,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 815 240 Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 102,147 (70,085 ) Increase/(decrease) in cash flows due to changes in foreign exchange rate 126 (1,084 ) Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 94,210 (24,717 ) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year 73,425 74,972 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 167,635 $ 50,255 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ 5,846 $ 2,200 Cash paid for interest $ 3,719 $ 3,390

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In an effort to provide additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, we also disclose certain non-GAAP information which we believe provides useful and meaningful information. Our management reviews these non-GAAP financial measurements when evaluating our financial performance and results of operations; therefore, we believe it is useful to provide information with respect to these non-GAAP measurements so as to share this perspective of management. Non-GAAP measurements do not have any standardized meaning, do not replace nor are superior to GAAP financial measurements and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measurements should be considered in the context with our GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial measurements contained in this press release include:

• Adjusted income before income taxes, income tax expense, net income and diluted earnings per share. We disclose adjusted income before income taxes, income tax expense, net income and diluted earnings per share as non-GAAP financial measurements in order to report our results exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business. We believe presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our performance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following:

Unrealized gains or losses on the revaluation of deferred consideration: Deferred consideration is an obligation we assumed in connection with the ETFS acquisition that is carried at fair value. This item represents the present value of an obligation to pay fixed ounces of gold into perpetuity and is measured using forward-looking gold prices. Changes in the forward-looking price of gold and changes in the discount rate used to compute the present value of the annual payment obligations may have a material impact on the carrying value of the deferred consideration and our reported financial results. We exclude this item when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as it is not core to our operating business. The item is not adjusted for income taxes as the obligation was assumed by a wholly-owned subsidiary of ours that is based in Jersey, a jurisdiction where we are subject to a zero percent tax rate.

Tax shortfalls and windfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards: GAAP requires the recognition of tax windfalls and shortfalls within income tax expense. These items arise upon the vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards and the magnitude is directly correlated to the number of awards vesting/exercised as well as the difference between the price of our stock on the date the award was granted and the date the award vested or was exercised. We exclude these items when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as they introduce volatility in earnings and are not core to our operating business.

Other items: Unrealized gains recognized on our investment in Securrency, impairment charges, interest expense from the amortization of discount arising from the bifurcation of the conversion option embedded in the convertible notes (prior to January 1, 2021, the effective date of Accounting Standards Update 2020-06, Debt – Debt with Conversion and Other Options, Cash Conversion), a loss on extinguishment of debt, the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance recognized on interest carryforwards arising from our debt previously outstanding in the United Kingdom, a gain arising from an adjustment to the estimated fair value of consideration received from the exit of our investment in AdvisorEngine and disposition-related costs are excluded when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements.

• Adjusted effective income tax rate. We disclose our adjusted effective income tax rate as a non-GAAP financial measurement in order to report our effective income tax rate exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business. We believe reporting our adjusted effective income tax rate provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our income taxes. Our adjusted effective income tax rate is calculated by dividing adjusted income tax expense by adjusted income before income taxes. See above for information regarding the items that are excluded.

• Gross margin and gross margin percentage. We disclose our gross margin and gross margin percentage as non-GAAP financial measurements because we believe they provide investors with a consistent way to analyze the amount we retain after paying third-party service providers to operate our ETPs. These measures also assist us in analyzing the profitability of our products. We define gross margin as total operating revenues less fund management and administration expenses. Gross margin percentage is calculated as gross margin divided by total operating revenues.





WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (CONSOLIDATED)

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share: June 30,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021

Dec. 31,

2020

Sept. 30,

2020

June 30,

2020 Net income/(loss), as reported $ 17,630 $ 15,147 $ (13,497 ) $ (270 ) $ (13,250 ) Deduct/Add back: (Gain)/loss on revaluation of deferred consideration (497 ) (2,832 ) 22,385 8,870 23,358 Deduct: Unrealized gain recognized on our investment in Securrency, net of income taxes (105 ) (179 ) — — — Deduct/Add back: Tax (windfalls)/shortfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards (233 ) 123 21 50 119 Add back: Impairments, net of income taxes (where applicable) — 245 — 2,326 — Add back: Interest expense from the amortization of discount arising from the bifurcation of the conversion option embedded in the convertible notes, net of income taxes — — 314 286 42 Deduct: Gain arising from an adjustment to the estimated fair value of consideration received from the exit of our investment in AdvisorEngine — — — (225 ) (868 ) Add back: Loss on extinguishment of debt, net of income taxes — — — — 1,910 Deduct: Release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance recognized on interest carryforwards arising from debt previously outstanding in the United Kingdom — — — — (2,842 ) Add back: Acquisition and disposition-related costs, net of income taxes — — — — 25 Adjusted net income $ 16,795 $ 12,504 $ 9,223 $ 11,037 $ 8,494 Weighted average common shares - diluted 164,855 161,831 161,138 160,876 166,634 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.05 Three Months Ended Gross Margin and Gross Margin Percentage: June 30,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021

Dec. 31,

2020

Sept. 30,

2020

June 30,

2020 Operating revenues $ 77,603 $ 72,830 $ 67,059 $ 64,640 $ 58,126 Less: Fund management and administration (16,195 ) (15,521 ) (16,350 ) (15,219 ) (14,461 ) Gross margin $ 61,408 $ 57,309 $ 50,709 $ 49,421 $ 43,665 Gross margin percentage 79.1 % 78.7 % 75.6 % 76.5 % 75.1 %





Three Months Ended Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes: June 30,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021

Dec. 31,

2020

Sept. 30,

2020

June 30,

2020 Income/(loss) before income taxes $ 21,889 $ 13,178 $ (11,297 ) $ 1,138 $ (14,054 ) Deduct/Add back: (Gain)/loss on revaluation of deferred consideration (497 ) (2,832 ) 22,385 8,870 23,358 Deduct: Unrealized gain recognized on our investment in Securrency, before income taxes (139 ) (237 ) — — — Add back: Loss recognized upon reduction of a tax-related indemnification asset — 5,171 — — — Add back: Impairments, before income taxes — 303 — 3,080 — Add back: Interest expense from the amortization of discount arising from the bifurcation of the conversion option embedded in the convertible notes, before income taxes — — 416 379 55 Deduct: Gain arising from an adjustment to the estimated fair value of consideration received from the exit of our investment in AdvisorEngine — — — (225 ) (868 ) Add back: Loss on extinguishment of debt, before income taxes — — — — 2,387 Add back: Acquisition and disposition-related costs, before income taxes — — — — 33 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 21,253 $ 15,583 $ 11,504 $ 13,242 $ 10,911





Three Months Ended Adjusted Income Tax Expense and Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate: June 30,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021

Dec. 31,

2020

Sept. 30,

2020

June 30,

2020 Adjusted income before income taxes (above) $ 21,253 $ 15,583 $ 11,504 $ 13,242 $ 10,911 Income tax expense/(benefit) $ 4,259 $ (1,969 ) $ 2,200 $ 1,408 $ (804 ) Add back/(deduct): Tax windfalls/(shortfalls) upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards 233 (123 ) (21 ) (50 ) (119 ) Deduct: Tax expense on unrealized gain recognized on our investment in Securrency (34 ) (58 ) — — — Add back: Tax benefit arising from reduction of a tax-related indemnification asset — 5,171 — — — Add back: Tax benefit arising from impairments — 58 — 754 — Add back: Tax benefit arising from the amortization of discount associated with the bifurcation of the conversion option embedded in the convertible notes — — 102 93 13 Add back: Tax benefit arising from loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — 477 Add back: Release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance recognized on interest carryforwards arising from debt previously outstanding in the United Kingdom — — — — 2,842 Add back: Tax benefit arising from acquisition and disposition-related costs — — — — 8 Adjusted income tax expense $ 4,458 $ 3,079 $ 2,281 $ 2,205 $ 2,417 Adjusted effective income tax rate 21.0 % 19.8 % 19.8 % 16.7 % 22.2 %

