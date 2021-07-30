Worldwide Industrial Computed Tomography Industry to 2028 - Featuring ZEISS Group, Werth and North Star Imaging Among Others

Dublin, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Computed Tomography Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Offering (Equipment, Services), by Vertical (Oil & Gas, Electronics), by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial computed tomography market size is expected to reach USD 765.8 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing use of CT scanners in industries, such as automotive, electronics, oil & gas, and aerospace among several others, is anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, a rise in the demand for advanced electronics is expected to support market growth.



Industrial computed tomography systems are increasingly being used for inspecting and testing the internal and external structure & design of various complex parts and components without destructing/disassembling the product. Additive manufacturing technology is increasingly being used for the production of multiple complex parts and structures. Therefore, to inspect the product's conformity with the original CAD designs, industrial CT scanners are used to determine the structure, dimensions, design, and tolerance of these products without altering their structure/form.



The benefits offered by industrial CT scanners, including manufacturing cost reduction, improved product design, and performance, as well as reduced product failure instances, are also expected to boost their adoption amongst the manufacturers. Moreover, these scanners provide high-quality inspection images that ease the inspection process and provide detailed information about the product under examination. Furthermore, assembly analysis is increasingly being done using the industrial computed tomography systems in the automotive industry that does not require the assembled systems to be disassembled for inspection. These benefits are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.



Industrial Computed Tomography Market Report Highlights

The market is majorly driven by the growing need to improve the overall product quality and reduce product recall instances

The service segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the high cost of CT scanner equipment

The flaw detection & inspection segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

The electronics vertical segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR of over 8.5% during the forecast period

This growth is credited to the growing demand for various electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops

North America was the largest regional market in 2020 due to the high manufacturing activities in the region across various industries, such as automotive, electronics, and oil & gas

