Great Success for the 4th Edition of the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival Held at Forte Village

MILAN, Italy, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fourth edition of the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival, conceived and directed by Tiziana Rocca, has come to a close. Supported by the Region of Sardinia, the festival took place from 21 - 25 July at Forte Village.



The Piazza, at the heart of the resort’s entertainment and shopping experience, was once again transformed into a glamorous red carpet to welcome Harvey Keitel, one of the great masters of American cinema, Heather Graham, Elizabeth Olsen, Vanessa Hudgens, just to mention some of the big names that attended.

This one of a kind event included the presentation of over 50 titles including films, previews, TV series, documentaries, docu-films and short films.

"We are extremely proud to have contributed to the success of this event, made possible thanks to Tiziana Rocca, with the wonderful support of the Sardinia Region. Once again it distinguished itself as an exclusive event that saw Italian and international stars of exceptional fame walk the stage. Just like last year, we proudly hosted thanks to the security measures that our resort offers, and organized an event of the highest level that is establishing itself as a point of reference for world cinema," underlines Lorenzo Giannuzzi, CEO and General Manager of Forte Village.

The festival, which is the only one of its kind in Italy and one of the few in Europe to be directed by a woman, has shone a light on female empowerment and given space to the world of young people, with over 4000 students involved and 5 internships in collaboration with the Italian embassy in the United States.

As with last year, the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival has also been made possible thanks to the extraordinary Covid Protection Protocol which has seen all the stars undergo Antigen tests and, where necessary, PCR tests too to ensure a safe festival.

www.fortevillageresort.com

For more information:

LaPresse SpA Communication and Press Office Director

Barbara Sanicola - barbara.sanicola@lapresse.it

+39 02 26305578 M +39 333 3905243

A video accompanying this announcement is available here : https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd7817e0-a1ed-4b37-9f2e-787a16875936