Global Knowledge Management Software Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Batia Infotech, GemShelf and SAP Among Others

Dublin, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Knowledge Management Software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the knowledge management software market and it is poised to grow by $ 2.02 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. The report on knowledge management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the skill development and employment and growing emphasis on personalized learning.



The knowledge management software market analysis includes deployment segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the leveraging software data to derive deep knowledge as one of the prime reasons driving the knowledge management software market growth during the next few years.

The report on knowledge management software market covers the following areas:

Knowledge management software market sizing

Knowledge management software market forecast

Knowledge management software market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading knowledge management software market vendors that include Batia Infotech, GemShelf Inc., Guru Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., KnowMax Software Pvt. Ltd, Kovai Ltd., MindTouch, Inc., SAP SE, Silly Moose LLC, and Zendesk Inc. Also, the knowledge management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

6. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

7. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

8. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Batia Infotech

GemShelf Inc.

Guru Technologies Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

KnowMax Software Pvt. Ltd

Kovai Ltd.

SAP SE

Silly Moose LLC

Zendesk Inc.

9. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

