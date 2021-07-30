|Series
|RIKB 22 1026
|RIKB 24 0415
|Settlement Date
|08/05/2021
|08/05/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|5,300
|2,750
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|106.200
|/
|2.060
|99.350
|/
|2.750
|Total Number of Bids Received
|4
|12
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|5,400
|2,850
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|3
|11
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|3
|11
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|106.200
|/
|2.060
|99.350
|/
|2.750
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|106.238
|/
|2.030
|99.480
|/
|2.700
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|106.200
|/
|2.060
|99.350
|/
|2.750
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|106.216
|/
|2.050
|99.396
|/
|2.730
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|106.238
|/
|2.030
|99.480
|/
|2.700
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|106.160
|/
|2.090
|99.300
|/
|2.770
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|106.215
|/
|2.050
|99.393
|/
|2.730
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.02
|1.04
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 22 1026 - RIKB 24 0415
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND