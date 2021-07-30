Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 22 1026 - RIKB 24 0415

Series RIKB 22 1026RIKB 24 0415
Settlement Date 08/05/202108/05/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,3002,750
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 106.200/2.06099.350/2.750
Total Number of Bids Received 412
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,4002,850
Total Number of Successful Bids 311
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 311
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 106.200/2.06099.350/2.750
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 106.238/2.03099.480/2.700
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 106.200/2.06099.350/2.750
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 106.216/2.05099.396/2.730
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 106.238/2.03099.480/2.700
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 106.160/2.09099.300/2.770
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 106.215/2.05099.393/2.730
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.021.04