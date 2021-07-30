English Danish

Copenhagen, 30 July 2021

ANNOUNCEMENT no 11/2021

Major shareholders’ announcement

Pursuant to Article 38 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces that Thomas Plenborg has informed Cemat A/S that he owns 25,025,023 shares in Cemat A/S equivalent to 10.016 % of the share capital and the voting rights in the company.

