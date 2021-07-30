Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production

WORCESTER, Mass., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTC Pink: MMMW) announces its increased ability to manufacture and improve the delivery of a small and steady amount of solar tracker sales. Much of the additional equipment in the delivery of its product is existing equipment of small production companies and facilities in Massachusetts. Using the equipment during the nights and weekends when it would not ordinarily be used by the other companies gives an additional source of revenue to the owners of the equipment and avoids capital expenditures by Mass Megawatts. The ability to use other equipment improves the ability to maintain a sufficient cash flow for delivering sales. At some point in the future with an anticipated larger amount of sales, Mass Megawatts plans to have its own equipment if sufficient sales justify the operations of night and weekend shifts in addition to a regular weekday and daytime shift.

The purchase of solar trackers with the solar units for many businesses is an opportunity to save money for the commercial users of solar power. It can use solar trackers to save (or earn) money on the cost of electricity, with the growing number of utilities implementing time of use pricing plans. The power companies encourage customers to consume energy during off peak hours when electricity is cheap and discourage energy consumption when the cost to produce electricity is high. As an opportunity to save (or earn) money, the solar trackers help generate more electricity than stationary solar panels in the late afternoon when the selling price of electricity is higher with many time of use plans implemented by utilities in places like California. The peak electricity paying the best prices happen in the afternoon and early evening, when air conditioning use increases with people returning home from work. The movement of solar trackers throughout the day can avoid the reduction of solar power production of stationary solar units in the late afternoon. The increased power production during these critical higher cost periods can avoid some of the strain on the grid during those critical hours.

Additionally, Mass Megawatts with its solar tracker has larger benefits of solar power output in the northern part of the United States and Canada. Mass Megawatts patent pending solar tracker has its highest output in the northern climates in relation to commercial horizontal single axis solar trackers power output on the market, It would still have a higher output than commercial horizontal solar trackers in the southern parts of North America closer to the equator. In summary, the Mass Megawatts tracker is most competitive in the northern and colder climate. The taller profile of the Mass Megawatts tracker is not parallel to the ground, unlike commercial horizontal single axis trackers. The Mass Megawatts trackers maintain a constant angle of solar incidence when the sun is lower in the sky. The Mass Megawatts tracker also avoid the need to space units for the limiting of shading and energy losses, which is an issue with vertical single axis trackers and dual axis units.

Mass Megawatts is continuing its efforts to bring a new Solar Tracking technology with more electric cost savings for its customers in comparison to its stationary units. The patented pending, Mass Megawatts ‘Solar Tracking System’ (STS) is designed to improve solar-energy production and at the same time reduce the cost of materials and installation.

The patented pending, Mass Megawatts ‘Solar Tracking System’ (STS) is designed to automatically adjust the position of solar panels throughout the day to receive an optimal-level of direct sunlight. Unlike other solar tracking technologies, the Mass Megawatts STS utilizes a low-cost structure that adds stability to the overall system while also improving energy production levels. The STS also uses a proprietary mechanical innovation to limit dynamic and static loading on the tracker, which can occur during periods of high wind and extreme weather, in order to reduce wind-related stresses and system downtime. The STS allows Mass Megawatts to lower material costs and reduce the number of solar panels needed to generate the rated capacity. Due to this advantage, Mass Megawatts can deliver more solar power production at a price similar to lower-capacity, stationary systems.

With its patent pending, Solar Tracking System and Wind Electric Power Generation system and very little debt, Mass Megawatts believes it is well positioned for expanded production and supporting its revenue generation goals in the longer term.

Product information and sales inquiries can be made through the company’s contact page at www.massmegawatts.com and the e-mail address on the website.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that could be affected by risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated herein are: the failure of Mass Megawatts Wind Power, also known as Mass Megawatts Windpower, to achieve or maintain necessary zoning approvals with respect to the location of its power developments; the ability to remain competitive; to finance the marketing and sales of its electricity; general economic conditions; and other risk factors detailed in periodic reports filed by Mass Megawatts Wind Power.

