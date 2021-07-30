Cell And Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Research Report 2021-2028 - Exponential Rise in Clinical Pipeline Coupled with a Rising Number of Regulatory Approvals for Advanced Therapies

Dublin, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell And Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Therapy Type, by Scale (R&D, Commercial), by Mode, by Workflow (Vector Production, Cell Banking), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell and gene therapy manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 57.4 billion by 2028. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2021 to 2028.

An exponential rise in clinical pipeline coupled with a rising number of regulatory approvals for advanced therapies has majorly driven the market.



Considering promising growth opportunities in contract development of cellular and gene-modified therapies, market participants are making focused efforts to boost their market presence. Also, bio manufacturers are signing strategic alliances with contract manufacturers to accelerate the R&D of their candidate programs.

Rising demand for CMOs/CDMOs services has led to the entry of several new players as well as expansion of product development capabilities, thereby positively impacting market revenue.



Several novel methods are being introduced to advance cell and gene therapy manufacturing. For instance, the manufacturers are exploring the potential of single-use technology in production workflows.

This technique is gaining increasing attention in this arena to speed the development process while reducing the overall cost and production timeline. Such technological advancements in space are anticipated to bolster market growth in the coming years.



Cell And Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

The cell therapy manufacturing segment dominated the market in 2020 in terms of revenue

A high number of ongoing clinical trials of cell therapies to address the robust need for effective treatment against COVID-19 infection has resulted in segment growth

A high number of candidate molecules in the pre-commercial scale stage has contributed to the largest revenue share of the segment in 2020

On the other hand, the recent success of CAR-T therapies supplements the growth of the commercial-scale manufacturing segment

The contract manufacturing segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period as a substantial number of bio manufacturers are turning to CMOs for efficient and rapid product development

Ongoing pandemic has accelerated the global investments in the R&D of viral vector-based vaccines, creating lucrative opportunities in the vector production segment

North America dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020 owing to the strong research as well as a commercial base for cell and gene therapy products in the U.S.

U.S. is leading the CAR-T and gene therapy space with the highest number of approved products, thus positively influencing market growth in the region

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period

Constantly evolving viral vector production and CDMO landscapes through plant expansions and new sites are spurring the market in this region

The key players are engaged in collaboration with biopharma developers to support their product development process

Companies Mentioned

Thermofisher Scientific

Merck Kgaa.

Lonza

Catalent Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Wuxi Advanced Therapies

Samsung Biologics

Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh

Novartis Ag

Hitachi Chemical Co Ltd.

Cellular Therapeutics.

Miltenyi Biotech.

Bluebird Bio Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hscky5