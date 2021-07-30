Arbor Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.35 per Share

Company Highlights:



Diversified operating platform with a multifamily focus that continues to produce strong distributable earnings and dividends in all cycles



GAAP net income of $0.51 and distributable earnings of $0.45 per diluted common share 1

Raised cash dividend on common stock to $0.35 per share, our fifth consecutive quarterly increase Raised $440 million of accretive growth capital: $223 million from offering of 6.375% Series D preferred stock, using $93 million to redeem our Series A, B and C preferred stock (8.14% on a weighted-average basis) $172 million from issuance of 5.00% senior unsecured notes due in 2026 $138 million through issuance of common shares Continued focus on improving funding sources, increasing warehouse capacity $1.27 billion GAAP book value of $10.97, or $11.35 per common share adjusted for $61.0 million of CECL general reserves



Agency Business:

Segment income of $34.7 million

Loan originations of $1.31 billion and a servicing portfolio of over $26 billion

Closed our second private label securitization totaling $450 million



Structured Business:

Segment income of $43.1 million

Portfolio growth of 18% on record loan originations of $1.84 billion

Closed a $815 million collateralized securitization vehicle, our largest to date



UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $69.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $44.1 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $68.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, compared to $59.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.1

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

Agency Loan Volume (in thousands) Quarter Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Fannie Mae $ 637,494 $ 1,063,983 Private Label 377,184 152,454 Freddie Mac 155,914 114,717 FHA 130,764 66,480 SFR-Fixed Rate 11,996 - Total Originations $ 1,313,352 $ 1,397,634 Total Loan Sales $ 1,482,110 $ 1,841,891 Total Loan Commitments $ 1,194,344 $ 1,460,135

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Agency Business generated revenues (excluding gains and losses on derivative instruments) of $91.2 million, compared to $89.3 million for the first quarter of 2021. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net was $40.9 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 2.76%, compared to $28.9 million and 1.57% for the first quarter of 2021. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $26.3 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 2.20% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $36.9 million and 2.53% for the first quarter of 2021.



At June 30, 2021, loans held-for-sale was $457.6 million which was primarily comprised of unpaid principal balances totaling $448.9 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $391.8 million.

The Company closed its second private label securitization totaling $450.0 million. The Company originated and sold multifamily mortgage loans to the securitization and will be the primary servicer. The Company retained subordinate certificate interests in the securitization of $38.2 million, in satisfaction of credit risk retention requirements.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

The Company’s fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $26.04 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of 2.3% from March 31, 2021, primarily the result of $1.31 billion of new agency loan originations, net of $806.1 million in portfolio runoff during the quarter. Servicing revenue, net was $15.3 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $30.0 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $14.7 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands) As of June 30, 2021 As of March 31, 2021 UPB Wtd. Avg.

Fee Wtd. Avg. Life

(in years) UPB Wtd. Avg.

Fee Wtd. Avg. Life

(in years) Fannie Mae $ 19,191,969 0.532% 8.3 $ 19,073,504 0.528% 8.3 Freddie Mac 4,708,457 0.285% 9.8 4,795,228 0.283% 9.8 Private Label 1,176,627 0.200% 9.0 726,918 0.200% 8.7 FHA 882,899 0.157% 21.0 796,133 0.160% 20.7 SFR-Fixed Rate 75,103 0.200% 5.9 63,299 0.200% 6.1 Total $ 26,035,055 0.459% 9.0 $ 25,455,082 0.460% 9.0

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”), and includes $34.5 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at June 30, 2021. The Company recorded a $0.3 million reversal of provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the second quarter of 2021. At June 30, 2021, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $31.2 million, representing 0.16% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

Strong growth in the portfolio of $1.12 billion, or 17.9%

Originated 93 loans totaling $1.84 billion, consisted primarily of multifamily bridge loans totaling $1.73 billion

Payoffs and pay downs on 36 loans totaling $662.9 million

Committed to fund one $40.0 million single-family rental build-to-rent loan

At June 30, 2021, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance, excluding loan loss reserves, was $7.39 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 4.85%, compared to $6.26 billion and 5.06% at March 31, 2021. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 5.33% at June 30, 2021, compared to 5.65% at March 31, 2021.

The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the second quarter of 2021, excluding loan loss reserves, was $6.61 billion with a weighted average yield of 5.85%, compared to $5.89 billion and 5.72% for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in average yield was primarily due to interest received upon the sale of a loan, higher accelerated fees on loan payoffs, partially offset by lower rates on originations when compared to runoff in the second quarter as compared to the first quarter.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded an $8.3 million reversal of provisions for loan losses associated with CECL, which includes a $7.5 million loan loss recovery. At June 30, 2021, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $138.4 million. The Company had eight non-performing loans with a carrying value of $84.0 million, before related loan loss reserves of $6.5 million, compared to seven loans with a carrying value of $60.3 million, before related loan loss reserves of $6.5 million as of March 31, 2021.

Financing Activity

The Company completed its largest collateralized securitization vehicle to date totaling $815.0 million of real estate related assets and cash. Investment grade-rated notes totaling $674.4 million were issued, and the Company retained subordinate interests in the issuing vehicle of $140.6 million. The facility has a two-and-a-half-year asset replenishment period and an initial weighted average interest rate of 1.37% over LIBOR, excluding fees and transaction costs.

The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at June 30, 2021 was $6.41 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 2.79% as compared to $5.62 billion and a rate of 2.90% at March 31, 2021. The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the second quarter of 2021 was $5.94 billion, as compared to $5.18 billion for the first quarter of 2021. The average cost of borrowings for the second quarter of 2021 was 2.89%, compared to 2.99% for the first quarter of 2021.

Capital Markets

The Company raised a significant amount of accretive growth capital primarily through the following transactions:

The Company completed a public offering of 9.2 million shares of its 6.375% Series D cumulative redeemable preferred stock, including the underwriters’ exercise of their over-allotment option, generating net proceeds of $222.6 million. The Company used $93.3 million of these proceeds to redeem its 8.25% Series A, 7.75% Series B and 8.50% Series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock. The remaining net proceeds are being used to make investments relating to its business and for general corporate purposes.

The Company issued $175.0 million of 5.00% senior unsecured notes in a private placement, generating net proceeds of $172.0 million after deducting offering expenses. The notes are due in 2026 and the proceeds are being used to make investments and for general corporate purposes.

The Company issued 6.0 million shares of common stock in a public offering receiving net proceeds of $110.6 million. The proceeds are primarily being used to make investments and for general corporate purposes.

Dividends

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of common stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company’s fifth consecutive quarterly increase, representing a 12.9% increase from a year ago. The dividend is payable on August 31, 2021 to common stockholders of record on August 16, 2021. The ex-dividend date is August 13, 2021.

As previously announced, the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25677 per share on the Company's Series D cumulative redeemable preferred stock reflecting accrued dividends from the date of issuance, June 2, 2021 through July 29, 2021. The dividend is payable on July 30, 2021 to preferred stockholders of record on July 15, 2021.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations - (Unaudited) ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income $ 105,148 $ 83,080 $ 196,292 $ 171,606 Interest expense 46,378 41,302 88,562 91,284 Net interest income 58,770 41,778 107,730 80,322 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net 40,901 26,366 69,768 40,671 Mortgage servicing rights 26,299 32,417 63,235 54,351 Servicing revenue, net 15,315 13,506 30,850 26,809 Property operating income - 751 - 2,943 Loss on derivative instruments, net (2,607 ) (7,368 ) (5,828 ) (58,099 ) Other income, net 1,263 1,049 1,943 2,351 Total other revenue 81,171 66,721 159,968 69,026 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 43,700 34,438 86,674 68,690 Selling and administrative 11,133 8,606 21,947 19,658 Property operating expenses 129 1,035 272 3,478 Depreciation and amortization 1,788 1,961 3,543 3,908 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) 549 2,395 2,201 23,932 Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) (7,815 ) 12,714 (8,890 ) 67,096 Total other expenses 49,484 61,149 105,747 186,762 Income (loss) before extinguishment of debt, sale of real estate, income from equity affiliates, and income taxes 90,457 47,350 161,951 (37,414 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (1,592 ) (1,370 ) (3,546 ) Gain on sale of real estate - - 1,228 - Income from equity affiliates 4,759 20,408 27,010 24,401 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (10,959 ) (12,077 ) (23,451 ) 2,293 Net income (loss) 84,257 54,089 165,368 (14,266 ) Preferred stock dividends 6,414 1,888 8,303 3,777 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 8,717 8,110 18,459 (2,824 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 69,126 $ 44,091 $ 138,606 $ (15,219 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.40 $ 1.06 $ (0.14 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.40 $ 1.06 $ (0.14 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 135,262,197 110,745,572 130,276,499 110,768,992 Diluted 153,616,591 131,882,398 148,818,030 131,166,018 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.30 $ 0.67 $ 0.60

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2021

2020

(Unaudited) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 215,658 $ 339,528 Restricted cash 249,090 197,470 Loans and investments, net (allowance for credit losses of $138,447 and $147,300, respectively) 7,213,915 5,285,868 Loans held-for-sale, net 457,647 986,919 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net 418,653 379,974 Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance for credit losses of $2,115 and $1,597, respectively) 114,696 95,524 Investments in equity affiliates 86,253 74,274 Due from related party 11,084 12,449 Goodwill and other intangible assets 103,106 105,451 Other assets 190,698 183,529 Total assets $ 9,060,800 $ 7,660,986 Liabilities and Equity: Credit and repurchase facilities $ 2,015,188 $ 2,234,883 Collateralized loan obligations 3,484,088 2,517,309 Senior unsecured notes 836,074 662,843 Convertible senior unsecured notes, net 270,917 267,973 Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities 142,013 141,656 Due to related party 6,184 2,365 Due to borrowers 68,384 89,325 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations 65,645 64,303 Other liabilities 215,540 197,644 Total liabilities 7,104,033 6,178,301 Equity: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, special voting preferred shares - 16,352,233 and 17,560,633 shares issued and outstanding, respectively; 8.25% Series A, $38,788 aggregate liquidation preference - 0 and 1,551,500 shares issued and outstanding, respectively; 7.75% Series B, $31,500 aggregate liquidation shares issued and outstanding, respectively; 7.75% Series B, $31,500 aggregate liquidation preference - 0 and 1,260,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively; 8.50% Series C, $22,500 aggregate liquidation preference - 0 and 900,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively; 6.375% Series D, $230,000 aggregate liquidation preference - 9,200,000 and 0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 222,627 89,472 Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 141,738,609 and 123,181,173 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,417 1,232 Additional paid-in capital 1,620,898 1,317,109 Accumulated deficit (12,084 ) (63,442 ) Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,832,858 1,344,371 Noncontrolling interest 123,909 138,314 Total equity 1,956,767 1,482,685 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,060,800 $ 7,660,986





ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited) (in thousands) Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Structured

Business Agency

Business Other /

Eliminations (1) Consolidated Interest income $ 96,498 $ 8,650 $ - $ 105,148 Interest expense 42,748 3,630 - 46,378 Net interest income 53,750 5,020 - 58,770 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net - 40,901 - 40,901 Mortgage servicing rights - 26,299 - 26,299 Servicing revenue - 29,982 - 29,982 Amortization of MSRs - (14,667 ) - (14,667 ) Loss on derivative instruments, net - (2,607 ) - (2,607 ) Other income, net 1,255 8 - 1,263 Total other revenue 1,255 79,916 - 81,171 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 11,907 31,793 - 43,700 Selling and administrative 5,248 5,885 - 11,133 Property operating expenses 129 - - 129 Depreciation and amortization 615 1,173 - 1,788 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) - 549 - 549 Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) (8,333 ) 518 - (7,815 ) Total other expenses 9,566 39,918 - 49,484 Income before income from equity affiliates, and income taxes 45,439 45,018 - 90,457 Income from equity affiliates 4,759 - - 4,759 Provision for income taxes (682 ) (10,277 ) - (10,959 ) Net income 49,516 34,741 - 84,257 Preferred stock dividends 6,414 - - 6,414 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - 8,717 8,717 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 43,102 $ 34,741 $ (8,717 ) $ 69,126 (1) Includes certain income or expenses not allocated to the two reportable segments. Amount reflects income attributable to the noncontrolling interest holders.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, 2021 Structured

Business Agency

Business Consolidated Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,353 $ 175,305 $ 215,658 Restricted cash 233,474 15,616 249,090 Loans and investments, net 7,213,915 - 7,213,915 Loans held-for-sale, net - 457,647 457,647 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net - 418,653 418,653 Securities held-to-maturity, net - 114,696 114,696 Investments in equity affiliates 86,253 - 86,253 Goodwill and other intangible assets 12,500 90,606 103,106 Other assets 124,328 77,454 201,782 Total assets $ 7,710,823 $ 1,349,977 $ 9,060,800 Liabilities: Debt obligations $ 6,356,490 $ 391,790 $ 6,748,280 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations - 65,645 65,645 Other liabilities 178,934 111,174 290,108 Total liabilities $ 6,535,424 $ 568,609 $ 7,104,033



