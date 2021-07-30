Yiviva Wins 2 Top Awards at SAPA Investment Forum and Road Show for Innovative Systems Biology Approach to Treat Cancer

NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, China, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yiviva, a clinical-stage biotechnology company that uses a systems-biology approach to treat aging-associated diseases, won two top awards at the 4th annual Sino-American Pharmaceutical Professionals Association (SAPA) Investment Forum and Road Show. The Yiviva team presented their innovative approach to advancing cancer treatment through a first-in-class immune system modulator called YIV-906 to a panel of top investors and pharmaceutical executives. One of 11 finalists, chosen from over 30 teams, Yiviva won both the First Place Award, selected by judges, and the Audience Favorite Award, selected by conference attendees and industry participants. The event was held virtually June 25-26, 2021.



“These two awards recognize that patients are in need of medicines that treat the whole person, not just the disease or symptoms, and the clinical success of YIV-906 demonstrates the potential to improve both survival and quality of life for those suffering from liver, pancreatic, colorectal, and rectal cancers,” said Peikwen Cheng, MBA, Yiviva cofounder and CEO. Yiviva is currently enrolling liver cancer patients with hepatitis B in the CALM clinical trial in the United States, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan - the world’s first Phase II multiregional clinical trial for a systems biology drug candidate.

Yiviva’s breakthrough YIV-906 has shown remarkable efficacy in harnessing the body’s immune response to fight cancer. Studies have shown that when used in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and radiation therapies, YIV-906 turns “cold” tumors “hot” by overriding immuno-suppression, enhancing innate and adaptive immunity, and potentiating anti-tumor activity. In the gastrointestinal tract, YIV-906 suppresses inflammation and promotes damaged tissue recovery, thus reducing non-hematological side-effects and improving quality of life.

“Conventional drugs may focus on a single target or function,” notes Cheng. “YIV-906’s sophisticated mechanism of actions work synergistically across multiple targets, immunomodulating the tumor micro-environment and cytoprotecting the gastrointestinal micro-environment.”

Other SAPA finalists pitched biologics, nanotech drugs, small molecule drugs and others. What distinguished Yiviva was its systems approach that leverages the latest advances in science, technology and manufacturing to develop innovative botanical medicines that are designed to act on key pathways related to cancer. YIV-906 was discovered at Yale University by pioneering drug developer Yung-Chi Cheng, PhD, Yiviva cofounder and Henry Bronson Professor of Pharmacology at Yale. The FDA has granted YIV-906 Orphan Drug Designations for liver and pancreatic cancers.

“I congratulate the Yiviva team on winning both awards,” said Cynthia Cai, PhD, MBA, MEng, Venture Partner of Viva Bioinnovator and one of the judges of the SAPA Investment Forum. “Professor Cheng’s dedication to science and medicine is truly inspiring to the community of American Chinese healthcare professionals, and we are excited to see the Yiviva team making significant progress applying a modern, systemic, drug development approach to ancient botanical medicines.”

The Sino-American Pharmaceutical Professionals Association (SAPA), headquartered in New Jersey, is one of the most active Chinese professional associations in the U.S. with eight chapters and more than 6,000 members. The nonprofit organization receives generous sponsorship and support from numerous multinational companies in the U.S. and overseas and provides a broad platform for scientific and technical discussion, talent exchange, and training for pharmaceutical industry colleagues in the U.S. and China.

Yiviva is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing systems biology therapeutics to treat complex, aging-associated diseases, with a focus on cancer, inflammatory and chronic diseases. Yiviva's STAR (signal transduction, activity and response) discovery platform accelerates the identification of botanical therapeutics that influence immune function, inflammatory responses, cell growth and metabolic functions and hormone activity. The company was launched with Yale University as a co-founder and co-founders include Yung-Chi Cheng, Ph.D., with teams in New York, New Haven, Connecticut, Shanghai and Taipei.

