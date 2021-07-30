Harsco Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMP HILL, Pa., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global, market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company management will be participating in the following investor conferences:
- Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference
Wednesday, August 4, 2021
- Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
- Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
About Harsco Corporation
Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.
|Investor Contact
David Martin
717.612.5628
damartin@harsco.com
|Media Contact
Jay Cooney
717.730.3683
jcooney@harsco.com