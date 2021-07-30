ITW Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenue of $3.7 billion, an increase of 43% with organic growth of 37%

Operating margin of 24.3%, an increase of 680 basis points

GAAP EPS of $2.45, an increase of 143%

Raising full year organic growth guidance to a range of 11 to 13 percent and GAAP EPS guidance to a range of $8.55 to $8.95 per share

GLENVIEW, Ill., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today reported its second quarter 2021 results.

“In the second quarter, we saw continued improvement in both the breadth and pace of the recovery, with organic revenue growth at the segment level ranging from 17 to 84 percent,” said E. Scott Santi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In the face of rising raw material costs and a challenging supply chain environment, our people around the world leveraged the strength and resilience of our proprietary business model and the ‘Win the Recovery’ actions taken over the course of the past year to serve our customers with excellence while delivering 43 percent revenue growth and 143 percent earnings growth. While the near-term environment is certainly not without its challenges, order intake rates in all segments and geographic regions remain strong and I have no doubt that we are well positioned to continue to execute at a high level as we move through the remainder of the year.”

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Second quarter revenue of $3.7 billion increased 43 percent versus the prior year period, as organic revenue grew 37 percent and foreign currency translation impact was favorable by six percent.

GAAP EPS of $2.45 increased 143 percent and included a $0.35 one-time tax benefit related to the remeasurement of net deferred tax assets in the United Kingdom. Operating income increased 99 percent to $893 million and incremental margin was 40 percent. Operating margin was 24.3 percent, an increase of 680 basis points with enterprise initiatives contributing 150 basis points, partially offset by dilutive price/cost margin impact of 120 basis points. In the quarter, price recovery actions essentially offset raw material cost increases on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Free cash flow was $477 million, 72 percent of net income adjusted for the one-time tax benefit. After-tax return on invested capital improved to 30.8 percent. The effective tax rate for the second quarter was 10.1 percent, and excluding the one-time tax benefit, the effective tax rate was 23.0 percent.

All seven segments delivered double-digit organic growth in the quarter, led by Automotive OEM up 84 percent and Food Equipment up 46 percent. Welding, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Construction Products, and Polymers & Fluids delivered organic growth in the range of 28 to 33 percent, and Specialty Products grew 17 percent. On a geographic basis, organic growth was 36 percent in North America, 50 percent in Europe, and 20 percent in Asia Pacific. As expected, the impact of Automotive OEM customers adjusting production schedules to account for the well-publicized shortage of several components reduced ITW’s revenues by approximately $60 million or two percentage points in the quarter.

2021 Guidance

The company is raising its full-year GAAP EPS guidance to $8.55 to $8.95 per share, an increase of $0.35 or 32 percent at the midpoint versus prior year. This compares to previous guidance of $8.20 to $8.60 per share and incorporates the one-time tax benefit realized in the second quarter. The company is also raising its organic growth guidance to a range of 11 to 13 percent. Foreign currency translation impact at current foreign exchange rates is projected to contribute 3 percentage points to revenue growth. Raw material cost increases are expected to be offset by price increases on a dollar-for-dollar basis and therefore EPS neutral. The full year margin dilution impact from price/cost is now forecasted to be approximately 100 basis points, partially offsetting the expected margin contribution from Enterprise Initiatives of more than 100 basis points. As a result of price/cost, operating margin is expected to be in the range of 24.5 to 25.5 percent, an increase of 210 basis points at the midpoint versus 2020 and 50 basis points lower versus previous guidance. Free cash flow is expected to be approximately 100 percent of net income adjusted for the second quarter one-time tax benefit, and the company is on pace to repurchase approximately $1 billion of its shares, having repurchased $500 million in the first half of the year. Guidance excludes any impact from the previously announced acquisition of the MTS Test & Simulation business.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the attached supplemental reconciliation schedule. The estimated guidance of free cash flow conversion rate is based on assumptions that are difficult to predict, and a reconciliation of estimated free cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been omitted due to the unreasonable efforts required in connection with such a reconciliation and the lack of availability of reliable forward-looking cash flow and operating information.

Forward-looking Statement

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the duration and potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, related government actions and the company’s strategy in response thereto on the company’s business, expected impact of tariffs and raw material inflation, product line simplification activities and enterprise initiatives, future financial and operating performance, free cash flow, organic and total revenue, operating margin, price/cost impact, diluted income per share, restructuring expenses and related benefits, expected dividend payments, expected repatriation, after-tax return on invested capital, effective tax rates, exchange rates, expected access to liquidity sources, expected capital allocation, expected timing and amount of share repurchases, end market economic and regulatory conditions, potential acquisitions and dispositions and related impact on financial results, including statements with respect to the anticipated acquisition of the MTS Test & Simulation business, and the company’s 2021 guidance. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include those contained in ITW's Form 10-K for 2020.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $12.6 billion in 2020. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 43,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com

Media Contact

Illinois Tool Works

Tel: 224.661.7451

mediarelations@itw.com

Investor Relations

Illinois Tool Works

Karen Fletcher

Tel: 224.661.7433

investorrelations@itw.com









ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, In millions except per share amounts 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Revenue $ 3,676 $ 2,564 $ 7,220 $ 5,792 Cost of revenue 2,163 1,594 4,202 3,465 Selling, administrative, and research and development expenses 588 486 1,154 1,046 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 32 35 66 71 Operating Income 893 449 1,798 1,210 Interest expense (52 ) (51 ) (104 ) (102 ) Other income (expense) 22 8 34 33 Income Before Taxes 863 406 1,728 1,141 Income Taxes 88 87 282 256 Net Income $ 775 $ 319 $ 1,446 $ 885 Net Income Per Share: Basic $ 2.46 $ 1.01 $ 4.58 $ 2.79 Diluted $ 2.45 $ 1.01 $ 4.56 $ 2.78 Cash Dividends Per Share: Paid $ 1.14 $ 1.07 $ 2.28 $ 2.14 Declared $ 1.14 $ 1.07 $ 2.28 $ 2.14 Shares of Common Stock Outstanding During the Period: Average 315.6 316.1 316.1 317.2 Average assuming dilution 316.9 317.4 317.4 318.6





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

In millions June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current Assets: Cash and equivalents $ 2,058 $ 2,564 Trade receivables 2,786 2,506 Inventories 1,400 1,189 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 265 264 Total current assets 6,509 6,523 Net plant and equipment 1,767 1,777 Goodwill 4,658 4,690 Intangible assets 716 781 Deferred income taxes 613 533 Other assets 1,317 1,308 $ 15,580 $ 15,612 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Short-term debt $ 592 $ 350 Accounts payable 607 534 Accrued expenses 1,326 1,284 Cash dividends payable 358 361 Income taxes payable 77 60 Total current liabilities 2,960 2,589 Noncurrent Liabilities: Long-term debt 7,056 7,772 Deferred income taxes 617 588 Noncurrent income taxes payable 365 413 Other liabilities 1,061 1,068 Total noncurrent liabilities 9,099 9,841 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock 6 6 Additional paid-in-capital 1,402 1,362 Retained earnings 23,842 23,114 Common stock held in treasury (20,140 ) (19,659 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,590 ) (1,642 ) Noncontrolling interest 1 1 Total stockholders’ equity 3,521 3,182 $ 15,580 $ 15,612





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Dollars in millions Total Revenue

Operating Income

Operating Margin Automotive OEM $ 707 $ 133 18.8 % Food Equipment 514 113 22.0 % Test & Measurement and Electronics 606 170 28.1 % Welding 402 115 28.5 % Polymers & Fluids 466 127 27.3 % Construction Products 518 143 27.6 % Specialty Products 471 128 27.2 % Intersegment (8 ) — — % Total Segments 3,676 929 25.3 % Unallocated — (36 ) — % Total Company $ 3,676 $ 893 24.3 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Dollars in millions Total Revenue

Operating Income

Operating Margin Automotive OEM $ 1,490 $ 322 21.6 % Food Equipment 965 209 21.6 % Test & Measurement and Electronics 1,158 327 28.2 % Welding 803 236 29.4 % Polymers & Fluids 901 239 26.6 % Construction Products 987 273 27.6 % Specialty Products 928 254 27.4 % Intersegment (12 ) — — % Total Segments 7,220 1,860 25.8 % Unallocated — (62 ) — % Total Company $ 7,220 $ 1,798 24.9 %





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Q2 2021 vs. Q2 2020 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Operating Revenue Automotive

OEM Food

Equipment Test &

Measurement

and Electronics Welding Polymers

& Fluids Construction

Products Specialty

Products Total ITW Organic 83.5 % 46.0 % 28.7 % 32.6 % 27.6 % 28.2 % 17.2 % 37.2 % Acquisitions/

Divestitures — % — % — % — % — % (0.1 ) % — % — % Translation 11.8 % 6.9 % 4.3 % 2.6 % 4.1 % 9.6 % 4.4 % 6.2 % Operating

Revenue 95.3 % 52.9 % 33.0 % 35.2 % 31.7 % 37.7 % 21.6 % 43.4 %





Q2 2021 vs. Q2 2020 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Change in Operating Margin Automotive

OEM Food

Equipment Test &

Measurement

and Electronics Welding Polymers

& Fluids Construction

Products Specialty

Products Total ITW Operating Leverage 1700 bps 1010 bps 560 bps 480 bps 520 bps 440 bps 330 bps 700 bps Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs 970 bps 280 bps (330) bps 220 bps (70) bps (30) bps (140) bps (20) bps Total Organic 2670 bps 1290 bps 230 bps 700 bps 450 bps 410 bps 190 bps 680 bps Acquisitions/

Divestitures — — — — — — — — Restructuring/

Other (10) bps (10) bps 10 bps (10) bps (30) bps (20) bps (10) bps — Total Operating Margin Change 2660 bps 1280 bps 240 bps 690 bps 420 bps 390 bps 180 bps 680 bps Total Operating Margin % * 18.8% 22.0% 28.1% 28.5% 27.3% 27.6% 27.2% 24.3% *Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets 40 bps 70 bps 160 bps 10 bps 240 bps 20 bps 80 bps 90 bps ** ** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.08) on GAAP earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021.





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

1H 2021 vs. 1H 2020 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Operating Revenue Automotive

OEM Food

Equipment Test &

Measurement

and Electronics Welding Polymers

& Fluids Construction

Products Specialty

Products Total ITW Organic 33.6 % 13.2 % 19.4 % 17.9 % 17.7 % 20.3 % 12.1 % 19.9 % Acquisitions/

Divestitures — % — % — % — % — % (0.1 ) % — % — % Translation 7.3 % 4.7 % 3.8 % 1.9 % 2.9 % 8.6 % 3.7 % 4.8 % Operating

Revenue 40.9 % 17.9 % 23.2 % 19.8 % 20.6 % 28.8 % 15.8 % 24.7 %





1H 2021 vs. 1H 2020 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Change in Operating Margin Automotive

OEM Food

Equipment Test &

Measurement

and Electronics Welding Polymers

& Fluids Construction

Products Specialty

Products Total ITW Operating Leverage 630 bps 320 bps 420 bps 280 bps 360 bps 350 bps 230 bps 390 bps Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs 420 bps 40 bps (140) bps 90 bps (40) bps 70 bps (50) bps 10 bps Total Organic 1050 bps 360 bps 280 bps 370 bps 320 bps 420 bps 180 bps 400 bps Acquisitions/

Divestitures — — — — — — — — Restructuring/

Other — (10) bps — (10) bps — (20) bps (30) bps — Total Operating Margin Change 1050 bps 350 bps 280 bps 360 bps 320 bps 400 bps 150 bps 400 bps Total Operating Margin % * 21.6% 21.6% 28.2% 29.4% 26.6% 27.6% 27.4% 24.9% *Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets 40 bps 70 bps 170 bps 10 bps 260 bps 20 bps 80 bps 100 bps ** ** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.16) on GAAP earnings per share for the first half of 2021.





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Dollars in millions 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating income $ 893 $ 449 $ 1,798 $ 1,210 Tax rate 23.0 % 21.3 % 22.7 % 22.4 % Income taxes (206 ) (96 ) (409 ) (271 ) Operating income after taxes $ 687 $ 353 $ 1,389 $ 939 Invested capital: Trade receivables $ 2,786 $ 2,156 $ 2,786 $ 2,156 Inventories 1,400 1,167 1,400 1,167 Net assets held for sale — 181 — 181 Net plant and equipment 1,767 1,711 1,767 1,711 Goodwill and intangible assets 5,374 5,244 5,374 5,244 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,933 ) (1,508 ) (1,933 ) (1,508 ) Other, net (283 ) (636 ) (283 ) (636 ) Total invested capital $ 9,111 $ 8,315 $ 9,111 $ 8,315 Average invested capital $ 8,926 $ 8,431 $ 8,864 $ 8,557 After-tax return on average invested capital 30.8 % 16.8 % 31.3 % 22.0 %

A reconciliation of the tax rate for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 excluding the second quarter 2021 discrete tax benefit of $112 million related to a change in the U.K. income tax rate is as follows:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Dollars in millions Income Taxes Tax Rate Income Taxes Tax Rate As reported $ 88 10.1 % $ 282 16.3 % Discrete tax benefit 112 12.9 % 112 6.4 % As adjusted $ 200 23.0 % $ 394 22.7 %





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, June 30, December 31, Dollars in millions 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 555 $ 737 $ 1,164 $ 1,351 $ 2,807 Less: Additions to plant and equipment (78 ) (56 ) (146 ) (116 ) (236 ) Free cash flow $ 477 $ 681 $ 1,018 $ 1,235 $ 2,571 Net income $ 775 $ 319 $ 1,446 $ 885 $ 2,109 Less: Second quarter 2021 discrete tax benefit related to a change in the U.K. income tax rate (112 ) — (112 ) — — Adjusted net income $ 663 $ 319 $ 1,334 $ 885 $ 2,109 Free cash flow to adjusted net income conversion rate 72 % 213 % 76 % 140 % 122 %



