RIGHT ON BRANDS ANNOUNCES NEW STORE OPENING IN AUSTIN, TEXAS AND CORPORATE UPDATE

Dallas, Texas, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right on Brands, Inc.™ (OTC Pink: RTON), a developer of a broad line of hemp-based foods, beverages, tinctures, topical products and the exciting new Delta-8 product line is proud to announce that it is in agreed to negotiations for its first licensed store opening in Austin, Texas. This new store will be in North Austin off Parmer Lane and Mo Pack Expressway. Opening of the store is planned by the end of August 2021.

Jerry Grisaffi, Right on Brands’ CEO said, “We welcome working with Marti Gorgol owner, who has over 25 years of experience in the retail sector, to expand our sales to the Austin area.”

Grisaffi also noted, “We are looking at locations in the Miami area and hope to have one opening soon. In addition, we are also looking for a 2nd location in the Dallas area due to the overwhelming success of our brand in the area.”

Right on Brands is also reporting today that it is partnered with a local distributor to have its products placed in a branded biometric vending machine. The first order was shipped to our partner this week and the machine will be out in Jacksonville, Florida soon. In addition, we are working with the same partner to have our products placed in biometric vending machines in St. Augustine, Florida.

Right On Brands is also releasing today that its store in Rowlett, Texas has been overwhelmed by walk-in traffic over the last several weeks and sales have exceeded our initial expectations.

In addition, Right on Brands is announcing that its 10-K for the period ending March 31, 2021, is currently on track to be filed this upcoming week.

Finally, Right on Brands is announcing a flash sale for this weekend! Use code “AUSTIN20” for 20% off your entire order!

Corporate Website: https://endobrands.com/

www.endodispensaryrowlett.com

ENDO Brands Corporate Store:

ENDO Brands at Lakeview Plaza

6501 Dalrock Road

Suite 100

Rowlett, Texas 75089

About Right on Brands, Inc.:

Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of hemp foods, beverages, smokables, oils, topical and Delta-8 products for health-conscious individuals.

Become an ENDO Brands™ retailer:

If you are a food and beverage or consumer products experienced, we are looking for licensed ENDO Dispensary dealers across the United States.

For more information, please email: info@endobrands.com

For Wholesale Sales: Mike Brown (214) 736-7252

