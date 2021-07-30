Capital Power announces a 6.8% dividend increase for its common shares and declares dividends for its Preference shares

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors for Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (Capital Power) declared a dividend of $0.5475 per share on the outstanding common shares for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The dividend is payable on October 29, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021. The quarterly dividend of $0.5475 per common share compared to the previous $0.5125 dividend represents a 6.8% increase, and an annualized dividend of $2.19 per common share.



Capital Power also announced changes to its Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP). Under the DRIP, the Dividend Reinvestment Discount has been reduced from 3% to 1% effective with the third quarter 2021 dividend.

The Board of Directors also declared the following dividends on its Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares:

Shares TSX Stock

Symbol Dividend Per

Share Record Date Payment Date Series 1 CPX.PR.A $0.1638125 September 17, 2021 September 30, 2021 Series 3 CPX.PR.C $0.3408125 September 17, 2021 September 30, 2021 Series 5 CPX.PR.E $0.327375 September 17, 2021 September 30, 2021 Series 7 CPX.PR.G $0.375 September 17, 2021 September 30, 2021 Series 9 CPX.PR.I $0.359375 September 17, 2021 September 30, 2021 Series 11 CPX.PR.K $0.359375 September 17, 2021 September 30, 2021

The dividends for the common shares and preference shares are 100 per cent eligible dividends as defined by the Income Tax Act. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits that reduce the income tax otherwise payable on these dividends.

About Capital Power

Capital Power is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns over 6,400 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 26 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include 425 MW of owned renewable generation capacity in North Carolina and Alberta and 560 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta.

For more information, please contact :