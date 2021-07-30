Ballantyne Strong Announces Exercise of 8.3 Million Rights in GreenFirst Forest Products’ Rights Offering

Charlotte, NC, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) (“Ballantyne Strong” or the “Company”) today announced that it has exercised 8.3 million rights in the rights offering conducted by GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSX: GFP) (“GreenFirst”). GreenFirst, one of Ballantyne Strong’s holdings, conducted the rights offering to finance a portion of its purchase of the assets of Rayonier A.M. Canada G.P. and Rayonier A.M. Canada Industries Inc., subsidiaries of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., a top-ten producer of lumber in Canada.



As previously announced, the Company designated a special committee of independent members of its Board of Directors to evaluate all actions to be taken with respect to the rights offering. With the rights offering concluding on Friday, July 30, 2021, the Company has instructed its agent to exercise 8.3 million rights at an exercise price of $1.50 CAD per share for a total investment of $12.4 million CAD. The Company also sold 12.8 million rights for $2.2 million CAD and used the proceeds along with cash on the Company’s balance sheet to fund the exercise. Following the exercise, the Company’s cash position remains at approximately $10 million USD.

Mark Roberson, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We’re pleased to increase our holdings in GreenFirst in support of this transformative acquisition. The additional investment in GreenFirst represents an attractive opportunity to allocate capital and we look forward to participating in their future success as GreenFirst completes its transition to a major player in the Canadian lumber industry.”

Following the anticipated issuance of 8.3 million additional shares from the rights offering, the Company’s GreenFirst holdings are expected to total 15.3 million common shares. Based on information previously published by GreenFirst, the Company’s holdings are expected to account for approximately 10% of GreenFirst’s outstanding common shares following the closing of the asset purchase and related financing transactions.

GreenFirst announced on July 26, 2021, that the transaction has received required approvals from TSX Venture Exchange and that GreenFirst expects the acquisition transaction to close by the end of August 2021.

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (https://ballantynestrong.com/) is a diversified holding company with operations and holdings across a broad range of industries. The Company’s Strong Entertainment segment includes the largest premium screen supplier in the U.S. and also provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks and other entertainment-related markets. Ballantyne Strong holds a $13 million preferred stake along with Google Ventures in privately held Firefly Systems, Inc., which is rolling out a digital mobile advertising network on rideshare and taxi fleets. Finally, the Company holds an approximately 19% ownership position in GreenFirst, and an approximately 21% ownership position in FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF), a reinsurance and investment management holding company focused on opportunistic collateralized and loss capped reinsurance, while allocating capital to SPAC and SPAC sponsor-related businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

