Insights on the IVF Services Global Market to 2027 - Conduction of Awareness Campaigns Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IVF Services Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Cycle Type (Fresh IVF Cycles, Thawed IVF Cycles, and Donor Egg IVF Cycles); End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, and Surgical Centers and Clinical Research Institutes), and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global IVF services market is expected to reach US$ 31,613.76 million by 2027 from US$ 13,496.29 million in 2019. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019 to 2027.



Fertility clinics are among medical clinics that support couples as well as individuals who want to conceive pregnancy but have been unable to achieve this goal through the natural course for medical reasons. There are several fertility clinics and services offered in North American and European counties to prevent infertility. Assisted reproductive technology (ART) now produces more than 50,000 babies per year in the US through 330,000 IVF procedures. Demand is growing from the ranks of more than seven million infertile women, many of which delayed childbearing due to careers. In the US, there are about 450 fertility clinics, more than 100 sperm banks, an unknown number of egg donors, and 1,700 reproductive endocrinologists competing for the business. IntegraMed and Prelude Fertility exist in two large chains, as most programs are run by small MD practices or are part of a hospital or University. Various government initiatives and changes in the legal system drive the demand for assisted reproduction procedures in clinics. In the US, around 14 states cover infertility treatment under medical insurance. In Canada, the government is initiating measures to control the declining population, wherein it has sponsored various cycles of artificial insemination and IVF.



Based on cycle type, the IVF services market is segmented into fresh IVF cycles, thawed IVF cycles, and donor egg IVF cycles. The fresh IVF cycles segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, as it has been used for decades in IVF treatment with a great success. One big advantage of a fresh embryo transfer is that it is a shorter process to conceive pregnancy (if the procedure is successful). This advantage of fresh IVF cycles is likely to have a positive impact on the adoption of the procedure. Moreover, high success rate of the IVF procedure in its first attempt would further propel the market growth for the fresh IVF cycles segment at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the IVF services market is segmented into hospitals, fertility clinics, and surgical centers and clinical research institutes. The fertility clinics segment held the largest market share in 2019, and the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. IVF Services Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global IVF Services- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. IVF Services Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Infertility

5.1.2 Rising Number of Fertility Clinics and Infertility Services with Government Support

5.1.3 Growing Number of Product Launches and Developments

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Procedural Cost of Reproductive Techniques

5.2.2 Risks Associated with Infertility Treatment

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Conduction of Awareness Campaigns

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in In Vitro Fertilization

5.5 Impact analysis



6. IVF Services Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global IVF Services Marker Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global IVF Services Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. IVF Services Market Analysis - By Cycle Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 IVF Services Market Revenue Share, by Cycle Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Fresh IVF Cycles

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Fresh IVF Cycles: IVF Services Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Thawed IVF Cycles

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Thawed IVF Cycles: IVF Services Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Donor Egg IVF Cycles

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Donor Egg IVF Cycles: IVF Services Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. IVF Services Market Analysis - By End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 IVF Services Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027, (%)

8.3 Fertility Clinics

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Fertility Clinics: IVF Services Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Hospitals

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Hospitals: IVF Services Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Surgical Centers and Clinical Research Institutes

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Surgical Centers and Clinical Research Institutes: IVF Services Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. IVF Services Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global IVF Services Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. IVF Services Market- Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Inorganic Developments

11.4.1 Overview



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Max Healthcare

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Bloom IVF

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 CCRM Fertility.

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 OXFORD FERTILITY

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Create Health (Create Fertility)

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Medic over

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Aevitas Fertility Clinic

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 BIOART Fertility Clinic

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Prelude Fertility, Inc.

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Gift ov life

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

