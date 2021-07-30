Worldwide AI in Education Industry to 2025 - Growing Emphasis on the on Customized Learning Paths Using AI is Driving Growth

Dublin, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the artificial intelligence market in the education sector and it is poised to grow by $557.03 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 41% during the forecast period. The report on the artificial intelligence market in the education sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing emphasis on customized learning paths using AI, increasing demand for ITS, and the significant scope of AI applications.



The artificial intelligence market in the education sector analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increased emphasis on chatbots as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence market in the education sector growth during the next few years. Also, the growing emphasis on crowdsourced tutoring and the increasing emphasis on content analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on artificial intelligence market in the education sector covers the following areas:

Artificial intelligence market in the education sector sizing

Artificial intelligence market in the education sector forecast

Artificial intelligence market in the education sector industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence market in the education sector vendors that include Cognii, DreamBox Learning Inc., International Business Machines Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC. Also, the artificial intelligence market in the education sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



