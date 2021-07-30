New York, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wheelchair Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Type, End User, Application, and Usage ; Distribution Channel, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06124481/?utm_source=GNW

However, the market is likely to get impacted by the operational difficulties associated with wheelchairs and high cost of powered wheelchairs during the forecast period.



Patients use wheelchairs when walking is impossible for them due to injury, illness, or disability.There are different types of wheelchairs available in the market, depending on the patient’s requirement.



There is a wide range of wheelchairs available differing by mechanisms of control, propulsion method, and technology used. There has been a significant effort in the last decade to develop a wheelchair with innovative features.

People suffering from disorders such as spinal cord injury, paralysis, and arthritis require wheelchair for mobility.Thus, increasing prevalence of these diseases is propelling the demand for wheelchairs.



As per the WHO, every year, 250,000–500,000 people in the world suffer spinal cord injuries (SCIs).As per the 2020 SCI Data Sheet from the National SCI Statistical Center (NSCISC), ~17,810 new spinal cord injuries occur each year in the US; vehicle crashes, falls, violence, and sports activities are among the most common causes of spinal cord injuries in the country.



As per an annual statement of the NHS Specialized Spinal Cord Injury Services for 2017–2018, ~2429 new patients were referred to eight specialist centers in England, which led to 864 new admissions. As per the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, in 2013, ~1.7% of the US population, i.e., ~5,357,970 (~5.4 million) people were living with some form of paralysis, which is a disorder caused by problems in central nervous systems, resulting in difficulty or inability to move the upper or lower extremities. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ~24 million adults have limited their activities due to arthritis, and more than 1 in 4 adults with arthritis report severe joint pain.

Thus, increasing prevalence of disorders requiring mobility assistance is creating high demand for wheelchairs.

COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge across the world.This challenge will be frightening especially in developing countries across the world as it will lead to reducing imports due to disruptions in global trade.



The COVID-19 pandemic affected the pharmaceutical, medical device, R&D, and other businesses across the world.Wheelchair devices are essential medical devices in several mobility conditions.



As the rise of the pandemic crisis was uncertain, there is shortage in supply of wheelchairs and consumables.However, market players are adopting various strategies to increase its distribution of wheelchairs.



For instance, according to British Red Cross, in 2020, the organization provided wheelchair service to around 140 communities across the UK. Also, the organization supplied around 50,000 wheelchairs for patients with permanent as well as temporary mobility conditions.

Based on product, the wheelchair market is segmented into powered/electric wheelchair, smart wheelchair, and manual.The manual wheelchair segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, whereas the powered/electric wheelchair segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Growth of this segment is attributed to increasing adoption of manual wheelchair in healthcare settings.

Based on type, the wheelchair market is segmented into front wheel drive, center wheel drive, rear wheel drive, and standing electric wheelchair.The center wheel drive segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Growth of this segment is attributed to advantages offered by center wheel drive such as easy navigation through doorways and narrow spaces, and superior stability.

Based on end user, the wheelchair market is segmented into homecare, hospitals and clinics, rehabilitation centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. The rehabilitation centers segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the wheelchair market is segmented into neurologically impaired, handicap patients, and others. The neurologically impaired segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on usage, the wheelchair market is segmented into adult and pediatric (below 18). The adult segment held the largest a larger market in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the wheelchair market is segmented into retail and E-commerce. The retail segment held a larger share of the market in 2021, whereas the E-commerce segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, European Union, National Health Service, The Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization, and National SCI Statistical Center are some of the major primary and secondary sources referred for preparing this report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06124481/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________