$891+ Million AS-Interface Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Baumer Electric, Nexans and Siemens Among Others

The Global AS-Interface Market size was estimated at USD 891.36 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 953.36 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.29% to reach USD 1,359.96 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the AS-Interface to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Component, the AS-Interface Market was examined across As-i Cables, As-i Gateway/Master, As-i Slaves, and As-interface Power Supply.

Based on Application, the AS-Interface Market was examined across Building Automation, Drive Control, and Material Handling. The Material Handling was further studied across Bottle Sorting With The Help Of As-interface, Laser Cutting, Packaging, and Use Of As-interface In Airport For Baggage Handling.

Based on Industry, the AS-Interface Market was examined across Automotive, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Metal & Mining, Oil & Gas, Others, Paper, Pharmaceuticals, and Water And Wastewater Treatment. The Others was further studied across Aerospace and Semiconductor.

Based on Geography, the AS-Interface Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the AS-Interface Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global AS-Interface Market, including Abb Ltd., Baumer Electric Ag, Bihl+Wiedemann Gmbh, Emerson Electric Co., Ifm Electronic Gmbh, Leoni Special Cables Gmbh, Nexans Sa, Pepperl+Fuchs Gmbh, Phoenix Contact Gmbh & Co. Kg, Schneider Electric Se, Siemens Ag, and Valmet Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global AS-Interface Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global AS-Interface Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global AS-Interface Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global AS-Interface Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global AS-Interface Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global AS-Interface Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global AS-Interface Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising demand in industrial automation

5.1.1.2. Growing need to produce safety instrument systems

5.1.1.3. Easy installation of the AS-interface system with fewer cables

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Fluctuating prices of oil and gas

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing adoption of process automation in the process industry

5.1.3.2. Revolution of industry 4.0

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Adequate knowledge about benefits of AS-Interface system among end-users

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. AS-Interface Market, by Component

6.1. Introduction

6.2. As-i Cables

6.3. As-i Gateway/Master

6.4. As-i Slaves

6.5. As-interface Power Supply



7. AS-Interface Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Building Automation

7.3. Drive Control

7.4. Material Handling

7.4.1. Bottle Sorting With The Help Of As-interface

7.4.2. Laser Cutting

7.4.3. Packaging

7.4.4. Use Of As-interface In Airport For Baggage Handling



8. AS-Interface Market, by Industry

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Automotive

8.3. Chemicals

8.4. Food & Beverages

8.5. Metal & Mining

8.6. Oil & Gas

8.7. Others

8.7.1. Aerospace

8.7.2. Semiconductor

8.8. Paper

8.9. Pharmaceuticals

8.10. Water And Wastewater Treatment



9. Americas AS-Interface Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific AS-Interface Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa AS-Interface Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Abb Ltd.

13.2. Baumer Electric Ag

13.3. Bihl+Wiedemann Gmbh

13.4. Emerson Electric Co.

13.5. Ifm Electronic Gmbh

13.6. Leoni Special Cables Gmbh

13.7. Nexans Sa

13.8. Pepperl+Fuchs Gmbh

13.9. Phoenix Contact Gmbh & Co. Kg

13.10. Schneider Electric Se

13.11. Siemens Ag

13.12. Valmet Corporation



14. Appendix

