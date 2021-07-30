Viking Energy Announces Additional Equity Investment from Camber Energy

Positions Viking for Potential Acquisition & Exclusive License Arrangement

HOUSTON, TX, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCQB: VKIN) (“ Viking ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce the completion of another deal with its majority-owned shareholder, Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: CEI) (“ Camber ”), pursuant to which Camber purchased $11 million worth of common stock of Viking.

The proceeds from the transaction are to be used by Viking to (i) facilitate the potential acquisition of an approximate 60.5% interest in a company engaged in the manufacture and supply of industrial engines, power generation products, services and custom energy solutions; (ii) facilitate the potential execution of an agreement with respect to the license of a patented carbon-capture system for exclusive use in Canada and for a specified number of locations in the United States; and (iii) for general working capital purposes.

Additional details regarding the transaction were included in Viking’s and Camber’s Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 30, 2021, and are available under “ investors ” – “ SEC filings ” at www.vikingenergygroup.com and www.camber.energy .

About Viking:

Viking is a growth-oriented energy company, and has an existing Oil & Gas division with interests in properties in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Kansas. Viking targets undervalued assets with realistic appreciation potential.

Forward-Looking Statements

