Business activity results of the 1 half of the year 2021

The Board of AB Kauno Energija (hereinafter – the Company) (code – 235014830) assessed results of Company’s business activity of the 1 half of the year 2021 and financial state as at 30 June 2021 and approved AB Kauno Energija consolidated and Company’s non-audited results of the 1 half of the year 2021.

The result of Company’s activities of the 1 half of the year 2021 according to the International Financial Reporting Standards is profit in amount of EUR 5,376 thousand (result of the 1 half of the year 2020 was amounted to EUR 77 thousand), turnover from sales is EUR 27,098 thousand (in the 1 half of the year 2020 it was amounted to EUR 25,251 thousand). The result of activities of the Group which consists of AB Kauno Energija and its’ subsidiaries UAB GO Energy LT (code – 303042623) and UAB Petrašiūnų Katilinė (code 304217723) of the 1 half of the year 2021 is profit in amount of EUR 5,138 thousand (the result of the 1 half of the year 2020 – EUR 198 thousand), turnover from sales is amounted to EUR 27,093 thousand (turnover from sales of the 1 half of the year 2020 is amounted to EUR 25,247 thousand).

The rate of critical liquidity as at the end of reporting period (30 June 2021) of the Company that makes comparison between short term assets without stocks and short term liabilities, increased from 0.80 to 1.14 during the period from the end of the year 2020 (the rate of the Group increased from 0.75 to 1.07). The EBITDA of the Company of the 1 half of the year 2021 is EUR 8,960 thousand (EBITDA of the 1 half of the year 2020 was EUR 3,776 thousand), and EBITDA of the Group is EUR 9,022 thousand (EBITDA of the 1 half of the year 2020 was EUR 4,323 thousand).

We hereby present an Interim unaudited Financial Statements of the 1 half of the year 2021 together with confirmation of responsible persons.

