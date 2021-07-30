Global Medical Silicone Sheet Market - Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Medical Silicone Sheet Market will grow with a CAGR value of around 15% percent over the forecast period [2021-2026].



Medical Silicone sheets are advanced self-adhesive bandages used to treat scars, chronic wounds, and burn injuries. These products are enriched with gels which makes it easier to treat the wound at a faster rate. Another important reason to use these products is their economical nature and wide availability. As of now, there are numerous players present in the industry providing the products at an economical price.





Burn treatment observed the largest consumption

The burn treatment noted the highest consumption rate of medical silicone sheets in recent years. For burn injury treatments & applications, it is necessary to choose the right and faster healing product. Medical silicone sheets are optimum and suitable solutions for minor as well as critical burn injuries. Improved medical treatment, faster healing, and no further side effects are the critical success factors to drive demand in this segment.

Hospitals & clinics led the demand in the end-user segment

Hospitals & clinics are the leading end-user in the industry due to their large amount of consumption and demand. The majority of the accidents and chronic injuries are reported in hospitals & clinics which makes it essential for them to have these products available on a large scale. Also, the high product penetration in surgical wound operations has instigated the demand in this segment.

Asia Pacific will witness the highest gains

The presence of a large population along with limited effective treatment availability related to chronic wounds and burn injury has promoted the adoption of medical silicone sheets. These are an economical and faster solution to heal scar and burn wounds. China, South Korea, and India are intended to be the leading consumers in the region.

Notable providers in the market are CVS Health, ScarAway, Aliver, Lando Biomaterials Company, Smith & Nephew, Australian Health Industry Co. Pty Ltd., Molnlycke Health Care, Fortune Medical Instrument, Hans Biomed Corp, Shandong Huangshengtang Pharmaceutical, Winner Medical, Renhe Group, Lubrizol, Elkem, Trelleborg, Haerbin Qianbaina, Krucasano, Henitar, and Gurido.

The global medical silicone sheet company market share is consolidated in nature. Large product availability owing to the presence of various domestic and international markets makes the industry highly competitive. Product enhancement by using different production techniques and the material will be the notable strategies in the coming years.





