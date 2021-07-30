New York, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Probe card Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Technology, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06124470/?utm_source=GNW

APAC led the market with a revenue share of more than 60% in 2020, and it is also expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



China, Japan, and South Korea are among the major contributors to the probe card market growth in APAC.The electronics industries in China and Japan represent huge potential for the manufacturing and sale of probe card devices.



Similarly, many APAC countries are known for the mass production of electronic components required for consumer electronics, automotive devices, telecommunication devices, and other industrial machinery. The growing number of electronics manufacturing companies in India and China owing to the availability of skilled human resources is contributing to the probe card market growth in the region.



North America is emerging as a promising market due to the presence of major semiconductor market players.The region is characterized by the huge penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other consumer durable electronic gadgets that are compatible with advanced networking technologies such as 5G and 4G.



In North America, the US is the most developed country, which is also an early adopter of technologies. This factor encourages the growth of electronics industry in the country, which indicates huge potential for the essential testing product and service providers.



The probe card market in Europe is expected to grow at a notable pace in the coming years; this is mainly due to the robust presence of semiconductor industries and rollout of government policies for attracting significant FDIs.However, the probe card market experienced decline in growth in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



However, with the discontinuation of lockdown across various countries in Europe, the electronics businesses, as well as industries related to them, have started witnessing healthy growth rate since early 2021. Europe is focusing on the microelectronics industry as a new opportunity for the growth of the semiconductor market.



The probe card market is segmented on the bases of type, technology, application, and geography.Based on type, the market is bifurcated into advanced probe card and standard probe card.



Based on technology, the market is segmented into MEMS, cantilever, and vertical. Based on application, the probe card market is segmented into foundry and logic, DRAM, flash, and other applications.



The overall probe card market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the probe card market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the probe card market.



FEINMETALL GmbH, FormFactor, Inc., Fujitsu, GGB Industries, Japan Electronic Materials Corporation, Korea Instrument Co., Ltd., MPI Corporation, SV Probe, Technoprobe S.p.A, and Micronics Japan Co., Ltd. are among the key players operating in the global probe card market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06124470/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________