Insights on the Contraceptives Global Market to 2028 - Increasing Awareness About Sexually Transmitted Diseases Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contraceptives Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, End User, Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The contraceptives market is expected to reach US$ 29,629.4 million in 2028 from US$ 20,825.0 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% from 2020 to 2028.



The growth of the contraceptives market is mainly attributed to increasing rate of unwanted pregnancies and surge in product innovations and launches. However, lack of adoption in low income countries is projected to deter the market growth.



Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) have a major impact on sexual and reproductive health worldwide. As per the WHO, more than 1 million sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are acquired every day worldwide. Each year, ~376 million new infections with chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and trichomoniasis are reported. Contraceptive methods alter the risk of acquiring STDs. For instance, spermicides have been reported to kill a wide range of bacteria and viruses, including HIV, in vitro; moreover, they have been reported to provide protection against gonorrhea, chlamydia, and pelvic inflammatory disease in vivo. Condoms and diaphragms also provide a certain level of protection from bacterial and viral infections.



Growing awareness through government initiatives and sex education programs to reduce the prevalence of STDs offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the contraceptives market players. Various governments are promoting the use of condoms to prevent unwanted pregnancies and preventing STDs. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has Condom distribution programs (CDPs) to prevent HIV and STDs. The program helps in increasing the availability and accessibility of condoms.



Based on product, the contraceptives market is segmented into condoms, intrauterine product (IUDs), vaginal rings, implants, patches, diaphragms, emergency contraceptives, sponges, and others. The condoms segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the intrauterine product (IUDs) segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on end user, the contraceptives market is segmented into home care, and hospitals and clinics. Based on distribution channel, the contraceptives market has been segmented into retail pharmacy, online pharmacy, and hospital pharmacy.



The World Health Organization, National Health Service, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National AIDS Control Organization, and National Department of Health, and Bulgarian Family Planning and Sexual Health Association along with company websites, are the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing this report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Contraceptives Market- Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Contraceptives Market- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

4.4 Information About Private Sector and Public Sector

4.5 Qualitative Insights on Health Insurance Policies



5. Contraceptives Market- Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Rate of Unwanted Pregnancies

5.1.2 Surge in Product Innovations and Launches

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Adoption in Low Income Countries

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Awareness About Sexually Transmitted Diseases

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Digital Fertility Methods for Family Planning

5.5 Impact analysis



6. Contraceptives Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Contraceptives Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Contraceptives Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Contraceptives Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Contraceptives Market Revenue Share, by Product (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Condoms

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Condoms: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Male Condoms

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.4 Male Condoms: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.5 Female Condoms

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.6 Female Condoms: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Intrauterine Product (IUDs)

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Intrauterine Product (IUDs): Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4.3 Hormonal IUDs

7.4.3.1 Overview

7.4.4 Hormonal IUDs: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4.5 Copper IUDs

7.4.5.1 Overview

7.4.6 Copper IUDs: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Vaginal Rings

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Vaginal Rings: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Implants

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Implants: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.7 Patches

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Patches: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.8 Diaphragms

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Diaphragms: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.9 Emergency Contraceptives

7.9.1 Overview

7.9.2 Emergency Contraceptives: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.10 Sponges

7.10.1 Overview

7.10.2 Sponges: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.11 Others

7.11.1 Overview

7.11.2 Others: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Contraceptives Market Analysis - By End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Contraceptives Market Revenue Share, by End User (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Hospitals and Clinics

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Hospitals and Clinics: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Home Care

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Home Care: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Contraceptives Market - By Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 Contraceptives Market, by Distribution Channel, 2020 and 2028 (%)

9.3 Hospital Pharmacy

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospital Pharmacy: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Retail Pharmacy

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Retail Pharmacy: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Online Pharmacy

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Online Pharmacy: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Global Contraceptives Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Contraceptives Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Contraceptives Market- Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Bayer AG

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 CooperSurgical (Cooper Companies, Inc.)

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Merck & Co., Inc.

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 HLL Lifecare Limited

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Church & Dwight, Inc.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Pregna International Limited

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Mayer Laboratories, Inc.

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Medicines360

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Prosan International B.V.

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Cupid Limited

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d9w378