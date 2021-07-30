New York, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Webbing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material, Product, and End Use" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06124465/?utm_source=GNW

Driving factors of PCR for respiratory infection diagnostics market are globally factors such as the increasing Burden of Chronic Respiratory Diseases (CRDs), growing developments in PCR testing, are widely enhancing the performance of medical devices.However, use of PCR testing for various respiratory infection diagnostics and developments in PCR technology being used to derive them.



The availability of alternative assays hinders the market growth.



The demand for PCR testing to diagnose infectious diseases has significantly risen in the past few years.The growing technological advancements have added an extra advantage of point-of-care testing through PCR, which has surged the demand for PCR diagnostics.



In addition, the demand is exponentially raised due to the outbreak of COVID-19.Since the pandemic has initiated, reverse transcription-polymerase reaction (RT-PCR) test has been preferably used to diagnose and examine the genetic material of SARS-CoV-2 RNA.



The RT-PCR method is widely accepted as the gold standard for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA due to its sensitive testing.In May 2021, Lucira is the first and only FDA EUA authorized single-use molecular test available over the counter.



In the United States, viral diagnostic assays account for the majority of tests conducted. In October 2020, Eurofins launched EmpowerDX SARS CoV 2 RT PCR test that can be used as a home sampling option in Europe. The product was commercialized after receiving Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The EmpowerDX SARS CoV 2 RT PCR test is made available in the countries such as Germany and Spain through online distribution channels. The company is looking forward to launching such products in countries such as the UK, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Sweden after receiving approval from the regulatory bodies. Also, Eurofins developed a similar version of EmpowerDX SARS CoV 2 RT PCR test through subsidiary Eurofins Viracor in March 2020. The developed COVID-19 PCR test is intended to identify VUI-2020-12/01 strain, which was reported as fast spreading in the UK. In December 2020, Bruker Corporation announced its FluoroType SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV winter four-plex PCR panel. FluoroType SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV winter four-plex PCR panel enables the sensitive and simultaneous detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus present in both types of influenza A and B viruses and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). According to the European IVD Directive (98/79/EC), the FluoroType SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV panel is CE-IVD labeled. The product is validated for nasopharyngeal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs, and saliva samples. The kit offered by the company includes all reagents to generate 96 PCR result panels in time of two hours after nucleic acid extraction. Therefore, considering the demand for PCR testing, various market players have introduced PCR products and entered strategic developments in the global market.



The global PCR for respiratory infection diagnostics market is segmented by Service, by Type, Product Type, Infection Type, End User.The PCR for respiratory infection diagnostics market, by type, is segmented into real time PCR (qPCR), multiplex PCR, and others.



The real-time PCR (qPCR) segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, also the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Based on Product type, is segmented into reagents and kits, instruments, and, others.



The reagents and kits segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Based on infection type, the PCR for respiratory infection diagnostics market is segmented into bacterial infection, viral infection, and fungal and other pathogens.



In 2021, viral infections segment held the largest share of the market and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on end user, the PCR for respiratory infection diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, physician clinics, clinical laboratories, academic and research institutions, biotech and pharma companies, and others. In 2020, clinical laboratories segment held the largest share of the market and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Some of the essential primary and secondary sources included in the report are, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), and European Respiratory Society (ERS), among others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06124465/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________