Mohawk Industries发布第二季度业绩报告

乔治亚州卡尔豪恩, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc.（NYSE：MHK）今天宣布，2021年第二季度净收益为3.36亿美元，摊薄每股收益（EPS）为4.82美元。调整后净收益为3.1亿美元，每股收益为4.45美元，不包括重组、收购和其他费用。2021年第二季度的报告净销售额为30亿美元，增长44％，按固定货币和天数计算增长38％。2020年第四季度净销售额为20亿美元，净亏损为4800万美元，每股稀释亏损为0.68美元，调整后净收益为2600万美元，每股收益为0.37美元，不包括重组、收购和其他费用。



截至2021年7月3日的六个月期间，净收益和每股收益分别为5.73亿美元和8.18美元。净收益为5.56亿美元，不包括重组、收购和其他费用。每股收益为7.94美元。在2021年的这六个月期间，报告净销售额为56亿美元，相比上年同期增长30%，按固定货币和天数计算增长了23％。在截至2020年6月27日的六个月期间，净销售额为43亿美元，净收益为6200万美元，每股收益为0.87美元；不包括重组、收购和其他费用，净收益和每股收益分别为1.46亿美元和2.04美元。

董事长兼首席执行官Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum在评价Mohawk Industries第二季度业绩时表示：“本季度，我们创造了公司历史上最高季度销售额。相较于全球经济遭到疫情破坏的去年，今年的收入有大幅增加。我们第二季度的业绩比所有业务部门的预期都强劲得多，销售额顺着第一季度的势头继续增长。本季度，我们的每股收益创季度最高历史记录，并且由于我们运用了运营和SG&A费用，我们的营业利润率达到过去四年的最高水平。我们采取的措施简化了产品供应、提高了生产率并重新调整了我们的成本结构，使我们的业绩受益。“我们预期通过重组计划节省1亿至1.1亿美元，现已实现节省约9500万美元。在整个企业中，我们继续通过提高产品价格和优化制造与物流来应对不断上涨的材料、能源和运输成本。

“在本季度，我们的大部分制造都接近产能极限，或受到材料供应和劳动力供应的限制。我们的许多运营活动受原材料限制而导致本季度的多次计划外生产停工。总体而言，我们成功地处理了这些阻碍我们正常运营的中断以及局部地区新冠疫情引起的地区制造业和客户关闭。本季度，我们的库存水平略有增加，主要反映出材料成本上涨。不断上涨的运费和有限的运输能力影响了我们的材料成本、进口产品的供应情况、对客户的本地发货和国际出口。目前，我们预计这些限制因素短期内不会减轻。

“我们所有市场都继续表现强势，全球各地的房屋销售和改建投资都很强劲。随着全球经济改善以及企业扩大和改建信心增强，商业项目也在不断增加。大多数渠道的库存水平仍然很低，我们的销售积压高于历史水平。为了提高销售额、产品组合和效率，我们将在下半年推出更多具有增强功能和较低生产复杂性的新产品。为了减轻制造限制，我们批准了大约6.5亿美元新的资本投资，以增加产量，其中大多数投资实施需要12-18个月时间。在第二季度，我们以大约208美元的平均股价购买了1.42亿美元的本公司股票；自开始我们的购买计划以来，已总共购买了价值8.27亿美元的股票。鉴于我们强劲的资产负债表和处于历史低位的杠杆率，我们正在审查另外的投资，以扩大我们的销售额和盈利能力。

“本季度，我们Flooring Rest of the World（世界其他地区地材）业务的销售额报告增长68％，按固定货币和天数计算增长50％。该部门报告经营利润率从5.9%增至19.7%。增长原因在于产量增加、价格和产品组合改善以及新冠疫情限制减轻，但部分被通过膨胀抵消。本季度，我们所有的主要产品类别都大幅改善，因为住宅销售额在所有地区都有扩大。我们对大多数产品类别实施了多次涨价，以应对材料和运费的通货膨胀。原材料供应存在问题，对我们的LVT生产和销售影响最大。我们预计到第三季度，材料和货运挑战将继续影响我们的业务。随着我们的专有产品被广泛接受为替代LVT和木材的防水产品，我们的高端层压板的销售额将继续大幅增长。我们最近完成了对英国一家层压板经销商的收购，这将提升我们的市场地位。本季度，我们的LVT销售额增长强劲，如果没有因材料短缺中断制造，可能会更高。凭借获得专利的防止湿气渗透地板的水密封接头，我们的硬质LVT系列销售额大幅增长。随着零售门店在我们的主要市场开张，我们的PVC地板革销售额强劲反弹。我们在俄罗斯PVC地板革分销已经扩大，我们正在最大限度地提高产量，以满足不断增长的需求。我们在澳大利亚和新西兰的地板业务取得了不俗业绩，销售额和利润率超出了我们的预期。随着新的高端羊毛和Triexta系列产品的推出，地毯销售额增长强劲，改善了我们的产品组合。为了扩大我们在爱尔兰和英国的现有绝缘业务，我们签署了收购绝缘制造商的协议，目前正在等待政府批准。我们的面板业务正满负荷运行，截至目前，我们能够设法应对材料短缺，而不会中断我们的运营。为了增强我们的面板供应，我们正在调试一条新的产品系列来创造独特的表面和视觉效果，从而差异化我们在市场上的产品种类。

“本季度，我们北美地板业务部门报告销售额按固定标准计增长35%，报告营业利润率增长10.7%，增长的主要原因是产量增加、生产率提高、价格和产品组合改善以及新冠疫情中断减少，但部分被通货膨胀抵消。本季度期间，我们的订单率保持强劲，销售积压仍高于历史水平。我们正在最大限度地提高工厂产量，以支持更高的销售量并改善我们的服务。本季度，当地的劳动力短缺和材料供应阻碍了我们的生产水平，特别是LVT、PVC地板革和地毯产品。海运限制导致我们进口产品收货延误，影响了我们的销售、库存和服务水平。随着原材料和运输成本的增加，我们进行了涨价，并且宣布因为通货膨胀继续而采取了其他定价措施。随着消费者继续在家居方面进行投资，我们的住宅地毯销售额继续增长。随着企业改建和新建项目的增加，我们的商业销售也得到了改善。为了支持对我们优质层压板系列的更高需求，我们实施了许多流程改进，以最大限度地提高我们在美国的生产，并从我们的全球运营网点进口产品。我们的层压板业务扩张仍在按计划进行，在今年年底前应该会投入运营。我们正在推出新的防水Ultrawood系列，作为典型工程木地板的高性能替代品。随着住宅零售和新建渠道的增长，我们的LVT和PVC地板革销售额也继续增长 。我们通过更逼真的视觉效果、专有的水密封接头以及更强的抗污防刮性能，增强了LVT产品。当材料供应增加时，我们应该会看到美国LVT制造进一步改善，这将为我们近期的产品发布提供支持。

“本季度，我们的全球瓷产品部门报告销售额增长38％，按固定货币和天数计算增长34％。该部门报告经营利润率增长13.1%，主要原因是产量增加、生产率提高、定价和产品组合改善以及新冠疫情中断减少，但部分被通货膨胀抵消。我们在世界各地的瓷砖业务有了显著的改善，住宅渠道实力增强，商业销售额增长。所有这些产品的库存都很低，影响了我们的销售增长和服务水平。我们将继续提高价格，以应对材料、能源和运输通货膨胀。我们在美国的瓷砖业务实力正在增强，我们通过新的形状、尺寸和表面结构改善产品组合。随着我们借助新技术扩展高端产品供应，我们的台面销售和产品组合继续得到改善。我们在墨西哥和巴西的瓷砖业务非常强劲，这两个地区的住宅业务都处于历史高位，商业业务则仍在恢复中。由于产能受限，我们的工厂无法满足客户的需求，所以我们正在分配生产。我们将在本季度扩大墨西哥的业务，我们已经开始了新的投资，以提高巴西的产能。随着定价、产品组合和生产率的提高，我们在欧洲的瓷砖业务展现了强劲的销售和盈利能力。我们增加了高端板材、小尺寸、户外和抗菌系列的销售额。为了支持高端系列产品的销售，我们启动了扩张项目，将在明年完成。我们在俄罗斯的瓷砖销售在所有渠道都很强劲，通过我们的自有门店和新建筑项目直接向客户销售的表现都很出色。我们已经在俄罗斯启动了扩张计划，预计明年下半年将产生新的产量。

“由于利率降低、政府刺激和新冠肺炎疫苗的成功，全球经济应该会继续改善。在全球各地，由于住宅改建和新建筑处于高水平以及商业项目增长强劲，地板销售仍保持良好趋势。在第三个季度，我们预计销售继续保持强劲，与第二季度相比会出现典型的季节性放缓。我们将扩大具备额外功能的新产品的引入，并增加销售投资，以提升我们的未来销售和产品组合。材料、能源和运输通货膨胀将继续，因此需要进一步的定价措施进行抵消。我们的大多数设施运营应该都处于高利用率，尽管持续的材料和当地劳动力限制将限制我们的生产。我们的全球瓷砖业务部门和世界其他地区地板业务部门将在第三季度执行欧洲假期安排，这会降低该季度的产量并增加成本。在许多国家，政府未来遏制新冠疫情的措施仍是一种风险，并可能影响我们的业务。鉴于这些因素，预计我们的第三季度调整后每股收益为为3.71至3.81美元，不包括任何重组费用。

“我们年初，我们面临新冠疫情、经济复苏、房屋翻新和新建筑方面的诸多不确定性。 但我们的业务强于预期，我们正在增加投资以支持额外增长并提高效率。长远来看，住房销售和改建预计将保持较高水平，随着租金缓交到期，公寓翻新将加快，对商业项目的投资将继续增强。我们正在扩大运营并引入新的创新，以最大限度地提高业绩。我们的资产负债表表现强劲，并在探索更多的内部和收购机会。”

关于MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

Mohawk Industries是全球领先的地材制造商，致力于创造可提升全球住宅和商业空间的优质产品。Mohawk的垂直整合生产和分销流程为地毯、块毯、地垫、瓷砖、复合地板、木地板、石材和PVC地材生产带来了竞争优势。依托业内领先的创新方式，我们的产品和技术令公司品牌在市场上脱颖而出，满足各种改造和新建工程的需求。我们拥有业内最受认可的品牌，包括：American Olean、Daltile、Durkan、Eliane、Feltex、Godfrey Hirst、IVC、Karastan、Marazzi、Mohawk、Mohawk Group、Pergo、Quick-Step和Unilin。过去十年里，Mohawk已从一家美国地毯生产商成功转型为全球最大的地材公司，业务遍及澳大利亚、巴西、加拿大、欧洲、印度、马来西亚、墨西哥、新西兰、俄罗斯和美国等地。

前面几段中的某些陈述，特别是预测未来业绩、业务前景、增长、经营策略以及类似事项和包括“可能”、“应该”、“相信”、“预期”、“预测”、“估计”或类似表达词语的内容均构成“前瞻性陈述”。针对以上陈述，Mohawk要求受到1995年《私人证券诉讼改革法案》中关于前瞻性陈述的安全港保护。前瞻性陈述建立于涉及风险和不确定性的诸多假设基础上，因此无法保证其准确性。以下重要因素的改变可能导致未来业绩发生变化：经济或行业状况、竞争、原材料价格、其他投入成本的通货膨胀和通货紧缩、消费市场的通货膨胀和通货紧缩、能源成本和供应、资本支出的时间和水平、公司产品价格上涨的时间和实施、减值费用、收购整合、国际业务、推出新产品、运营合理化、税收和税收改革、产品和其他索赔、诉讼、以及Mohawk提交给美国证券交易委员会的报告和公告中提及的其他风险。

电话会议：2021年7月30日，东部时间上午11:00

电话号码：1-800-603-9255（美国/加拿大），1-706-634-2294（国际/本地）。会议ID：6767965。重播将持续到2021年8月30日，请拨打1-855-859-2056（美国/本地）和1-404-537-3406（国际/本地），并输入会议ID：6767965。

联系人：James Brunk，首席财务官 (706) 624-2239

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Data Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) July 3,2021 June 27, 2020 July 3,2021 June 27, 2020

Net sales $ 2,953,833 2,049,800 5,622,859 4,335,563

Cost of sales 2,051,626 1,679,833 3,928,883 3,349,156

Gross profit 902,207 369,967 1,693,976 986,407

Selling, general and administrative expenses 497,783 430,925 972,037 895,883

Operating income (loss) 404,424 (60,958 ) 721,939 90,524

Interest expense 14,894 12,956 30,135 21,627

Other (income) expense, net (11,168 ) 1,037 (13,395 ) 6,716

Earnings (loss) before income taxes 400,698 (74,951 ) 705,199 62,181

Income tax expense (benefit) 64,245 (26,363 ) 131,935 304

Net earnings (loss) including noncontrolling interests 336,453 (48,588 ) 573,264 61,877

Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 168 (331 ) 172 (380 )

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 336,285 (48,257 ) 573,092 62,257

Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 4.84 (0.68 ) 8.21 0.87

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 69,432 71,186 69,809 71,364

Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 4.82 (0.68 ) 8.18 0.87

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 69,745 71,186 70,102 71,547

Other Financial Information

(Amounts in thousands)

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 338,391 568,521 597,996 763,495

Less: Capital expenditures 112,703 80,639 227,439 196,271

Free cash flow $ 225,688 487,882 370,557 567,224

Depreciation and amortization $ 148,466 154,094 299,681 299,610

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(Amounts in thousands)

July 3,2021 June 27, 2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents $ 753,677 737,712

Short-term investments 662,358 56,700

Receivables, net 2,017,622 1,586,398

Inventories 2,081,967 1,922,048

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 434,932 443,140

Total current assets 5,950,556 4,745,998

Property, plant and equipment, net 4,459,380 4,434,544

Right of use operating lease assets 383,343 318,047

Goodwill 2,609,174 2,541,906

Intangible assets, net 922,699 910,838

Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 467,641 418,071

Total assets $ 14,792,793 13,369,404

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 958,781 135,350

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,119,154 1,618,584

Current operating lease liabilities 100,951 118,296

Total current liabilities 3,178,886 1,872,230

Long-term debt, less current portion 1,723,294 2,573,155

Non-current operating lease liabilities 292,101 226,555

Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities 824,570 772,600

Total liabilities 6,018,851 5,444,540

Total stockholders' equity 8,773,942 7,924,864

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,792,793 13,369,404

Segment Information Three Months Ended As of or for the Six Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands) July 3,2021 June 27, 2020 July 3,2021 June 27, 2020

Net sales:

Global Ceramic $ 1,039,503 753,335 1,969,374 1,601,785

Flooring NA 1,081,189 800,088 2,050,439 1,648,418

Flooring ROW 833,141 496,377 1,603,046 1,085,360

Consolidated net sales $ 2,953,833 2,049,800 5,622,859 4,335,563

Operating income (loss):

Global Ceramic $ 136,435 (33,809 ) 224,239 14,168

Flooring NA 115,943 (45,484 ) 197,241 (9,278 )

Flooring ROW 163,886 29,478 323,192 105,294

Corporate and intersegment eliminations (11,840 ) (11,143 ) (22,733 ) (19,660 )

Consolidated operating income (loss) $ 404,424 (60,958 ) 721,939 90,524

Assets:

Global Ceramic $ 5,206,786 5,112,084

Flooring NA 3,870,309 3,682,638

Flooring ROW 4,240,433 3,770,581

Corporate and intersegment eliminations 1,475,265 804,101