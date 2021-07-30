Notification on transaction concluded by person closely associated with the person discharging managerial responsibilities

Source: AUGA group

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

AUGA group, AB received notification from ME Investicija, UAB on transaction concluded by person closely associated with the person discharging managerial responsibilities (notification attached).

CEO
Kestutis Juscius
+370 5 233 5340

Notification on transaction concluded by closely associated person