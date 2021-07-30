New York, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Noise Dosimeter Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Device Placement, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06124445/?utm_source=GNW

They are made from human hair, animal hair & fur, or a synthetic material.



False eyelashes add volume to one’s natural eyelashes and can have a transformational impact on one’s appearance. Growing demand for customized and unique looks when it comes to makeup will strongly influence the market growth.



Based on type, the false eyelashes market is segmented into strip lashes and individual lashes.The strip lashes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Strip lashes are a pre-made band of lashes utilized with a detachable adhesive.As these variants are the quickest and easiest to wear, they are extremely popular among consumers who regularly wear false eyelashes.



These products comprise entire lash line in a single application, making it user-friendly.Additionally, strip lashes do not require professional help from makeup artists and beauticians as these can be easily applied at home.



Strip false eyelashes are pre-styled and are accessible in distinguished designs for several occasions.



Based on region, the false eyelashes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest share in the market.



Rapidly growing demand for decorative cosmetics products such as nail care products, eye makeup products, lip care products and many more in the region is driving the growth of false eyelashes market.Europe is the center for fashion and beauty industry.



Paris Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, and others are among the topmost fashion shows across the world.These fashion shows are setting different trends of styling and makeup.



Moreover, makeup artists are highly emphasizing on eye makeup to create a glamorous and unique look. Smoky eyes, voluminous lashes, and the lash lift effect are among the most preferred trends. Therefore, the well flourished beauty and fashion industry in Europe and rapidly emerging eye makeup trends are some of the crucial factors driving the growth of regional market.



A few of the major key players operating in the global false eyelashes market are American International Industries; Kiss Products, Inc.; Esqido; Huda Beauty; PDC Brands; MAC Cosmetics; PAC Cosmetics LLP; and Kosé Corporation.



The size of overall global false eyelashes market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the false eyelashes market.

