Pegasus Acquisition Company Europe B.V. Interim Financial Report H1-2021

THIS PRESS RELEASE CONTAINS INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIES OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION.

Pegasus Acquisition Company Europe B.V. (“Pegasus”), the special purpose acquisition company focused on opportunities in the European financial services industry, today published its interim financial report for the first half of 2021.



The full report can be downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the Pegasus website via the following link: https://www.pegasuseurope.com/images/uploads/documents/Interim_Financial_Report_H1_2021.pdf

About Pegasus

Pegasus is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the European financial services sector, founded by Tikehau Capital, Financière Agache and two of Europe’s most experienced bankers. Pegasus is targeting businesses in the European financial services industry, with a primary focus on scalable platforms offering strong growth potential that could be accelerated with access to capital and strategic guidance.

Jean Pierre Mustier and Diego De Giorgi are Operating Partners and Sponsors, combining their unparalleled operational and deal making financial sector experience, as well as long-term managerial, risk and governance expertise.

Pegasus draws upon the deep resources of Tikehau Capital and Financière Agache, who both bring extensive investment, due diligence, operational, regulatory and capital raising experience to support our business combination partner and help it to achieve long-term success as a public company.

More information about Pegasus, including Pegasus's IPO prospectus dated 29 April 2021, which was approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets, the AFM, can be found on the Pegasus website – www.pegasus-europe.com/investor-relations

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION

This announcement and Pegasus's interim financial report for the first half of 2021 referenced in this announcement may include forward-looking statements, which are based on Pegasus's current expectations and projections regarding a Business Combination, the business, the economy and other future conditions of Pegasus and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ''believes'', "aims", "forecasts", "continues", ''estimates'', ''plans'', ''projects'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''will'' or ''should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect Pegasus's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Pegasus's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date at which they are made and Pegasus undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.