The refrigeration oil market is estimated to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2021 to USD 1.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%

In the food industry, refrigeration systems are used to store and preserve food items.Increasing working population, changing lifestyle, increase in disposable income drive the growth of frozen and packaged food items.



Moreover, the growth in the organized retail sector, shift toward horticultural crops, and growth in the processed food sector are also contributing to the high demand for refrigeration systems, thereby increasing the demand for refrigeration oil from the food industry.



Refrigerators & Freezers are expected to be the fastest-growing application of the refrigeration oil market, in terms of value, between 2021 and 2026

Refrigerators & freezers applications hold the highest share in the overall market in terms of volume and value for the forecast period.This is mainly due to Increasing urbanization, higher disposable income, changing the lifestyle of the people in developing and developed countries, and higher consumer awareness about the use of household appliances are driving the demand for various consumer appliances.



Also the demand for new and advanced electronics with better or multiple features is driving the market in this application.



high economic growth in APAC to drive the demand for refrigeration oil in the region.



APAC is the largest market for refrigeration oil, and it is mainly attributed to the high economic growth rate, followed by heavy investment across industries such as oil & gas, automotive, infrastructure, chemical, and steel & military among others. With economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets, the demand is shifting to the APAC region.



Refrigeration oil manufacturers are targeting this region as it is the strongest regional market for various applications, such as electronics, food, pharmaceuticals and automotive among others.The advantage of shifting production to the Asian region is that the cost of production is low here.



Also, it is easier to serve the local emerging market.

The key players profiled in the report include as Eneos Holdings Inc. (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd (Japan), ExxonMobil Corporation (U.S.), Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (Netherlands), Total Energies SE(France), China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp), Petroliam Nasional Berhad(Petronas), FUCHS Petrolub SE (Germany), Johnson Controls(Ireland) and others among others.



