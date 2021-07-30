DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

HEIDELBERG, Germany, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 29, 2021, DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft (“DU”) disposed of 40,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU) (“Company”) through a disposition in the public market (“Transaction”) for a total consideration of C$ 52,016.



As a result of the Transaction, DU now has ownership and control of 1,560,000 Common Shares representing approximately 3.44 % of the 45,409,973 issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer as of July 29, 2021, calculated on a non-diluted basis. In addition, DU holds 2,800,000 Common Share purchase warrants (“Warrants”), each of which entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$ 0.75 for a period of two years from the date of issuance; assuming the exercise in full of all of the Warrants held, DU has ownership and control of 4,360,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.04 % of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer as of July 29, 2021, calculated on a partially diluted basis.

DU was incorporated in Germany. DU’s principal business is to invest its own funds.

For further details relating to the foregoing, please see the Early Warning Report filed in accordance with applicable securities laws, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, or may be obtained from DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft, Wilhelm K. T. Zours (CEO / Member of the Board), +49 6221 649240, info@deutsche-balaton.de.