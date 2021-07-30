The flexible plastic pouches market size is projected to grow from USD 53.7 billion in 2021 to USD 73.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5%

New York, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flexible Plastic Pouches Market by Material, Type, Application And Region - Global Forecasts to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06124643/?utm_source=GNW



Flexible plastic pouches are single-use bags commonly made of plastic, metal foil, and paper.They are used for packaging everything from snack foods to industrial liquids and are commonly found on supermarket shelves across the globe.



These are extensively used in food packaging because many of them are resealable, environmentally friendly, and cheaper than alternatives like glass, metal, and cardboard containers.These plays a vital role in keeping the product fresh, damage proof, and acts as an excellent marketing tool.



Their widespread adoption is attributed to lower carbon footprint than the alternative packaging materials mentioned above and take up less space in landfills.



Polyethylene is the largest material segment of the flexible plastic pouches market

The flexible plastic pouches market is segmented on the basis of material into polyethylene, polypropylene, and others.The polyethylene material segment accounted for a larger market share.



This is attributed to its unique flow properties such as propensity to stretch when strained, low production costs, high clarity, heat seal-ability, high elongation, and softness make it suitable for a pouch packaging.Polypropylene is projected to be the fastest-growing material segment.



This is attributed to its good resistance to almost all types of chemicals, including strong acids, alkalis, and most organic materials, and its high melting point makes it a superior material for boilable packages and sterilizable products.



Flat pouches is the largest type segment of the flexible plastic pouches market

The flexible plastic pouches market is segmented on the basis of type into flat pouches and stand-up pouches.The flat pouches segment led the market in terms of both value and volume.



Its cost-effectiveness and aesthetic display in stores contribute toward its leading share in the flexible plastic pouches market.



Food is the largest application segment of the flexible plastic pouches market

The flexible plastic pouches market is segmented on the basis of application into food, beverage, and others.Food application segment accounts for the largest market share in the market.



Its malleability and low weight, along with the protection that it offers against contaminants make pouches an ideal packaging solution for food packaging products, leading to its large market share.



APAC is the largest market for flexible plastic pouches market

The APAC region is projected to be the largest market and to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Growth in APAC is backed by the increase in disposable income of people in countries such as China and India, growing middle-class population, rise in demand for packaged food, and the growth of the food & beverage industry.



Moreover, the growth of the flexible plastic pouches market in the APAC region is attributed to the higher consumer spending and manufacturing of packaging materials in developing economies, such as China and India.China is projected to be the fastest-growing market across the globe during the forecast period.



This is attributed to the population growth in the country, along with the high availability of packaging material coupled with technological development. This directly affects the growth of the flexible plastic pouches market in the APAC region.



The breakdown of primary interviews is given below:

• By Department: Sales/Export/Marketing – 60%, Production – 25%, and R&D –15%

• By Designation: Managers – 50%, CXOs – 30%, and Executives – 20%

• By Region: APAC – 42%, North America – 18%, Europe – 14%, Middle East & Africa – 22%, and South America – 4%

The key companies profiled in this report on the flexible plastic pouches market include Berry Global Inc. (US), Mondi (UK), Huhtamaki (Finland), Sealed Air Corp. (US), Sonoco Products Company (US), Smurfit Kappa (Ireland), Amcor Plc (Switzerland), Gogllio SpA (Italy), Constantia Flexibles (Austria), and ProAmpac (US) are key players in flexible plastic pouches market.



Research Coverage

The flexible plastic pouches market has been segmented based on material, type, application, and region.This report covers the flexible plastic pouches market and forecasts its market size until 2026.



It also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their position in the flexible plastic pouches market.The report also provides insights into the drivers and restraints in the flexible plastic pouches market along with opportunities and challenges.



The report also includes profiles of top manufacturers in the flexible plastic pouches market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the flexible plastic pouches market and provides the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall market and its segments across different verticals and regions.

2. This report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the flexible plastic pouches market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the market growth.

3. This report is expected to help stakeholders obtain an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape of the flexible plastic pouches market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes detailed information on strategies, such as merger & acquisition, new product developments, expansions, and collaborations.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06124643/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________