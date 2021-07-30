Artisan Farms invests into Nathen Mazri’s pop-icon licenses, “Scooby-Doo EATS” & “GarfieldEATS”

TORONTO, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Farms invests into Entergage Inc., Nathen Mazri’s pop-icon licenses “Scooby-Doo EATS” & “GarfieldEATS” to expand Artisan Farms family product lines & distribution Canada wide to DOO good in this world.



Scooby-Doo EATS & GarfieldEATS, Entergage brands, have found a new home at Artisan Farms, as the new investor to help drive product expansion and distribution for these pop-icon brands. Artisan Farms, a group of regenerative farmers, whom since 1902 have farmed the old-fashioned way, founded and owned by heritage Angus farmers, the Nolan Family, led by 4th Gen. regenerative farmer, Greg Nolan and his two sons, Ron & Mike, of Nolan Family Capital. Artisan Farms also is a community of family farms supporting more than 120 farms across Canada.

“We are excited to add Nathen as a member of our family, and Entergage’s pop-icon cartoon characters to our portfolio of brands. Artisan Farms is Farm2Family focused, committed to be people/planet/animal friendly in supporting our farming families, and we are proud to unite the aligned vision of Entergage Inc. with our own similar vision here at Artisan Farms,” says Greg Nolan. Together, they will continue to grow and move forward with their mission of connecting farm2plate.

The passionate licensing guru Nathen Mazri, surrounded by tremendous hype from millions of fans worldwide across social media, is taking the next step in his evolution with a new investor, Artisan Farms. The Nolan family owns 600 acres of Ontario farmland in Markdale, Grey County, Ontario, and farm almost 1,200 acres in their grass-based cattle farming operation, based upon regenerative farming practises. Artisan Farms is equipped with the right infrastructure to empower Scooby-Doo EATS & GarfieldEATS in sales & distribution out of the Artisan Farms 20,000 sq. ft. warehouse with cooling & freezing facilities in Mississauga, Ontario, which was once the Yoplait yogurt facility, the world's largest franchise brand of yogurt.

“Artisan Farms owns the right platform required for the pop-icon food brands to grow and thrive in a hyper-competitive market,” Nathen says. In the coming years, Artisan Farms plans to invest millions of dollars in these family focused brands towards marketing, R&D, and distribution. Nathen Mazri will remain chairman of Entergage Inc, the official licensee & conceptual company, as a subsidiary of Artisan Farms, continuing to develop unique food brands combining cinema, working closely with Nickelodeon/ViacomCBS and Warner Bros. Nathen will also lead the branding and marketing department at Artisan Farms, and act as an advisor to the board. Artisan Farms will launch its own private label brands for retail by expanding new “clean label” product lines in beef and lamb and extending to other food groups, for example Scooby Snacks, hand popped popcorn, lasagnas, and pizzas, all free of chemicals and ingredients you can’t pronounce. There are plans for a vegan products in working progress.

Artisan Farms is a Whole Company member of “1% for the Planet”, the gold standard for corporate environmental philanthropy, businesses donate 1% of total sales across the company’s operations, where 1% of all Artisan Farms sales including Scooby-Doo EATS and GarfieldEATS have been pledged to sustainable initiatives where companies commit to paying rent to our Planet to environmental non-profit organizations. Artisan Farms mission is to produce environmentally sound and sustainably delicious products. They also maintain the highest standard of ethical animal welfare and sustainable land stewardship as members of Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef & Verified Beef Producers.

“Greg, his sons & I all have the same sustainable vision, we all want to give back to the planet, and it is a match made in heaven. I feel like the 3rd son really,” Nathen says.

The united mission is to solve problems, eat well and DOO good in this world. Nathen always cared about the healthy habits of the future generations of tomorrow fighting the food misconceptions, but he can’t do it alone. With the investment by Artisan Farms in Entergage, Nathen is no longer alone, and has the support of the entire Artisan Farms team to bring the farm2plate & clean label mission to human beings of all ages.

Today, you can find Scooby-Doo EATS Angus burgers raised without antibiotics (RWA), Scooby-Doo EATS grass-fed hotdogs and Scooby-Doo EATS Big Cow lasagna with Flame N Fortune Bolognese sauce as seen on Be Cool, Scooby-Doo! tv show at PenguinPickup stores www.penguinfresh.com and other local retail outlets, also at www.scoobydooeats.com for overnight delivery.

About Greg Nolan



Greg Nolan started raising Angus beef cattle on grass in Ontario back in 1973 in Markdale, Grey County, Ontario. Greg is the Fourth Gen. regenerative Canadian beef cattle farmer. A formally trained CA (Deloitte) with an MBA designation and Former COO of Bar Five Farms, a world renowned farm of 600 registered cows for 19 years. Following this, he acted as a Management Consultant for Ontario based beef programs such as Top Meadow Farms, VG Meats, and Meyer Natural Angus cattle supply. He also acted as an international beef value chain Consultant to Semex Alliance of Guelph, on a project in Russia, and upon return, re-started Artisan Farms beef distribution in 2014. Owner of Canadian Angus Association. Mr. Nolan is also a sitting member of the Canadian Beef Value Chain Round Table under AAFC- Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada industry initiatives.

About Nathen Mazri

Nathen Mazri, creator of Scooby-Doo EATS, is a known entrepreneur and social media influencer with millions of mentions, memes, and tags entering the frozen food industry with courage and immense hype around his novelty of entergaging healthy food brands such as GarfieldEATS. Nathen loves cartoons and he is serious about food misconceptions and farming practices free of chemicals. He comes from a Canadian fast-food franchise family owning brands such as Mr Sub, Jugo Juice and Van Houtte Cafe. Nathen wanted better and only the pop icon dog, Scooby-Doo, can lead the way to a healthier future. You guessed it! Nathen is the same guy who created GarfieldEATS and became this known figure highly booked on Cameo by Garfield fans seeking for business or self-help advice. Today, his Instagram fans are extending among Scooby-Doo’s 40million social media reach and 240+million viewers who are following Nathen’s healthy novelty products. He is also now the Executive Producer of the new Untitled Garfield documentary with Emmy-award winner Ewan Godfryd in production soon.

Nathen even has a customized Scooby-Doo haute couture suit!