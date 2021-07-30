English French

July 30, 2021

Technicolor: Notification of availability of the financial interim report

for the half-year ended June 30, 2021

In accordance with Article 221-4-V of the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), Technicolor announces that its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2021 is available to the public and has been filed with the AMF on July 30, 2021.

This document may be viewed on the Company’s website: www.technicolor.com under the heading “Regulated Information”.

