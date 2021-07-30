Octopus AIM VCT plc (“the Company”)

30 July 2021

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that on 30 July 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 543,809 Ordinary shares at a price of 119.3p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 143,325,209 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights.





For further enquiries, please contact:



Uloma Adighibe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 020 3935 4186



