Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (“the Company”)

30 July 2021

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that on 30 July 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 364,782 Ordinary shares at a price of 92.6p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 132,945,568 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.01p each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:





Uloma Adighibe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 020 3935 3803