PRESS RELEASE: NACON: Report of the Annual General Meeting of 30 July 2021

NACON
Report of the Annual General Meeting
of 30 July 2021
The combined shareholders’ meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of the NACON company taking place at Lesquin headquarters on Friday 30 July 2021 at 14:00 hours, adopted all the proposed resolutions except resolution 21 after the presentation of annual financial statements (fiscal year ending 31 March 2021) and legal documents.
510 shareholders attending or represented owned 76,148,923 shares out of 84,846,752 shares with voting rights, i.e. 89.74 % and as such over one fourth of the share capital with voting rights. These shares represented 76,148,923 votes i.e. 89.74 % of net voting rights.
|Number of shares outstanding as of 30 July 2021
|84,908,919
|Number of shares with voting rigths
|84,846,752
|Number of voting rights (net)
|84,846,752
Adoption of the resolutions
|N°
|Description of resolutions
|For
|%
|Against
|%
|1
|Approval of the parent company financial statements
|Ordinary
|76 137 218
|99.99
|5 493
|0.01
|2
|Approval of the consolidated financial statements
|Ordinary
|76 136 843
|99.99
|5 768
|0.01
|3
|Allocation of net profit as at 31 March 2021
|Ordinary
|76 135 802
|99.99
|8 024
|0.01
|4
|Approval of related party agreements and commitments
|Ordinary
|76 134 327
|99.99
|7 834
|0.01
|5
|Approval of report on remuneration of Corporate officers
|Ordinary
|71 460 304
|93.85
|4 679 056
|6.15
|6
|Approval of the compensation paid to the CEO (A Falc)
|Ordinary
|63 807 659
|83.80
|12 331 288
|16.20
|7
|Approval of the compensation paid to the COO (L Honoret)
|Ordinary
|63 830 798
|83.83
|12 308 149
|16.17
|8
|Approval of the compensatIon policy for the CEO (A Falc)
|Ordinary
|64 470 582
|84.68
|11 668 124
|15.32
|9
|Approval of the compensatIon policy for the COO (L Honoret)
|Ordinary
|63 503 702
|83.40
|12 635 704
|16.60
|10
|Compensation policy for Directors
|Ordinary
|76 103 106
|99.95
|35 930
|0.05
|11
|Attendance fees for Directors
|Ordinary
|76 085 744
|99.94
|47 164
|0.06
|12
|Authorisation to buy back Company’s shares
|Ordinary
|66 591 559
|87.46
|9 550 952
|12.54
|13
|Powers to fulfill legal formalities (Ordinary meeting)
|Ordinary
|76 135 086
|99.99
|7 708
|0.01
|14
|Share issue, with preferential subscription rights (DPS)
|Extraord.
|65 066 343
|85.45
|11 077 381
|14.55
|15
|Share issue, without subscript. rights (Private placement L411-2))
|Extraord.
|63 465 925
|83.35
|12 678 627
|16.65
|16
|Increased quantity of shares to be issued (Overallotment option)
|Extraord.
|63 488 827
|83.38
|12 654 292
|16.62
|17
|Pricing of an issue without subscription rights
|Extraord.
|63 480 660
|83.37
|12 662 904
|16.63
|18
|Share issue in consideration for contributions in kind
|Extraord.
|63 607 872
|83.54
|12 535 625
|16.46
|19
|Capital increase through the capitalisation of reserves
|Extraord.
|76 118 701
|99.97
|23 718
|0.03
|20
|Issuance of shares tendered to a public exchange offer
|Extraord.
|63 522 883
|83.43
|12 619 011
|16.57
|21
|Share issue reserved for members of PEE company’s saving plan
|Extraord.
|13 425 730
|17.63
|62 717 089
|82.37
|22
|Overall limit for capital increases
|Extraord.
|76 009 876
|99.83
|129 211
|0.17
|23
|Allocation of bonus shares
|Extraord.
|63 587 289
|83.51
|12 554 742
|16.49
|24
|Cancellation of Company’s shares following further to buybacks
|Extraord.
|75 819 243
|99.57
|324 133
|0.43
|25
|Amendment of Article 18 of the Company bylaws
|Extraord.
|76 122 138
|99.98
|18 855
|0.02
|26
|Powers to fulfill legal formalities (Extraordinary meeting)
|Extraord.
|76 135 472
|99.99
|6 310
|0.01
Consultation of the documents presented at the Annual General Meeting
Documents presented during the Annual General Meeting may be downloaded from the
https://corporate.nacongaming.com website, « Espace Investisseurs », « Assemblée Générale » :
- Report from the Board regarding the extraordinary meeting
- Conditions for shareholders’ participation
- Resolutions for the approval of the combined shareholders’ meeting
- Announcement of meeting published in BALO n° 76 of 25 June 2021
- Notice of meeting in BALO n° 83 of 12 July 2021
- 2020-21 Universal registration document (filed with AMF on 6 July 2021, number R.21-037) including in particular the parent company’s and consolidated accounts as at 31 March 2021, the management report, the chairman’s report on governance, the reports from Statutory Auditors)
Paper copies of all these documents are available free of charge from the Company’s headquarters.
Calendar for financial communication
This schedule is provided for information purposes only and is subject to change if the Company deems it necessary. As a general rule, press releases are issued after close of the Paris stock-market.
Q1 sales 26 July 2021
Q2 sales 25 October 2021
Q3 sales 24 January 2022
Q4 sales 25 April 2022
Interim results 29 November 2021
Year-end results 30 May 2022
ABOUT NACON
2020-21 ANNUAL SALES
177.8 M€
HEADCOUNT
Over 600 employees
INTERNATIONAL
16 subsidiaries and a distribution network across 100 countries
https://corporate.nacongaming.com/
NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 11 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages.
Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B
ISIN : FR0013482791 ; Reuters : NACON.PA ; Bloomberg : NACON:FP
