PRESS RELEASE: NACON: Report of the Annual General Meeting of 30 July 2021

The combined shareholders’ meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of the NACON company taking place at Lesquin headquarters on Friday 30 July 2021 at 14:00 hours, adopted all the proposed resolutions except resolution 21 after the presentation of annual financial statements (fiscal year ending 31 March 2021) and legal documents.

510 shareholders attending or represented owned 76,148,923 shares out of 84,846,752 shares with voting rights, i.e. 89.74 % and as such over one fourth of the share capital with voting rights. These shares represented 76,148,923 votes i.e. 89.74 % of net voting rights.

Number of shares outstanding as of 30 July 202184,908,919
Number of shares with voting rigths84,846,752
Number of voting rights (net)84,846,752

Adoption of the resolutions

Description of resolutions For%Against%
1Approval of the parent company financial statementsOrdinary76 137 21899.995 4930.01
2Approval of the consolidated financial statementsOrdinary76 136 84399.995 7680.01
3Allocation of net profit as at 31 March 2021Ordinary76 135 80299.998 0240.01
4Approval of related party agreements and commitmentsOrdinary76 134 32799.997 8340.01
5Approval of report on remuneration of Corporate officersOrdinary71 460 30493.854 679 0566.15
6Approval of the compensation paid to the CEO (A Falc)Ordinary63 807 65983.8012 331 28816.20
7Approval of the compensation paid to the COO (L Honoret)Ordinary63 830 79883.8312 308 14916.17
8Approval of the compensatIon policy for the CEO (A Falc)Ordinary64 470 58284.6811 668 12415.32
9Approval of the compensatIon policy for the COO (L Honoret)Ordinary63 503 70283.4012 635 70416.60
10Compensation policy for DirectorsOrdinary76 103 10699.9535 9300.05
11Attendance fees for DirectorsOrdinary76 085 74499.9447 1640.06
12Authorisation to buy back Company’s sharesOrdinary66 591 55987.469 550 95212.54
13Powers to fulfill legal formalities (Ordinary meeting)Ordinary76 135 08699.997 7080.01
14Share issue, with preferential subscription rights (DPS)Extraord.65 066 34385.4511 077 38114.55
15Share issue, without subscript. rights (Private placement L411-2))Extraord.63 465 92583.3512 678 62716.65
16Increased quantity of shares to be issued (Overallotment option)Extraord.63 488 82783.3812 654 29216.62
17Pricing of an issue without subscription rightsExtraord.63 480 66083.3712 662 90416.63
18Share issue in consideration for contributions in kindExtraord.63 607 87283.5412 535 62516.46
19Capital increase through the capitalisation of reservesExtraord.76 118 70199.9723 7180.03
20Issuance of shares tendered to a public exchange offerExtraord.63 522 88383.4312 619 01116.57
21Share issue reserved for members of PEE company’s saving planExtraord.13 425 73017.6362 717 08982.37
22Overall limit for capital increasesExtraord.76 009 87699.83129 2110.17
23Allocation of bonus sharesExtraord.63 587 28983.5112 554 74216.49
24Cancellation of Company’s shares following further to buybacksExtraord.75 819 24399.57324 1330.43
25Amendment of Article 18 of the Company bylawsExtraord.76 122 13899.9818 8550.02
26Powers to fulfill legal formalities (Extraordinary meeting)Extraord.76 135 47299.996 3100.01

Consultation of the documents presented at the Annual General Meeting

Documents presented during the Annual General Meeting may be downloaded from the
https://corporate.nacongaming.com website, « Espace Investisseurs », « Assemblée Générale » :

- Report from the Board regarding the extraordinary meeting
- Conditions for shareholders’ participation
- Resolutions for the approval of the combined shareholders’ meeting
- Announcement of meeting published in BALO n° 76 of 25 June 2021
- Notice of meeting in BALO n° 83 of 12 July 2021
- 2020-21 Universal registration document (filed with AMF on 6 July 2021, number R.21-037) including in particular the parent company’s and consolidated accounts as at 31 March 2021, the management report, the chairman’s report on governance, the reports from Statutory Auditors)

Paper copies of all these documents are available free of charge from the Company’s headquarters.

Calendar for financial communication

This schedule is provided for information purposes only and is subject to change if the Company deems it necessary. As a general rule, press releases are issued after close of the Paris stock-market.

Q1 sales                                 26 July 2021
Q2 sales                                 25 October 2021
Q3 sales                                 24 January 2022
Q4 sales                                  25 April 2022

Interim results                                 29 November 2021
Year-end results                         30 May 2022

 

