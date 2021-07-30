Proactive news headlines including Namaste Technologies, Braxia Scientific, Versus Systems and Thor Explorations

New York, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Namaste Technologies sees its 2Q gross margins improve on increased higher margin product sales click here

PlantX Life sees fiscal 4Q revenue soar as investments in operational activities boost growth click here

Lucky Minerals reports more encouraging exploration results from Wayka gold discovery at Fortuna property click here

Braxia Scientific reveals cash balance of C$11.1M after a busy 4Q click here

The Parent Company says 36% of its company shares have been put in voluntarily lock up click here

Nextech AR signs LiveX platform deal with FENEX to provide AR solutions to the UK home remodeling and builder industry click here

Sassy kicks off diamond drilling at Westmore Discovery Zone in its Foremore Property in British Columbia click here

Versus Systems appoints industry veteran Amanda Armour as its new chief people officer click here

Thor Explorations marks significant achievement with first gold pour at Segilola mine click here

Numinus Wellness closes fiscal 3Q with $63.2M cash pile as its trial advances and strategic push into psychedelic neurology click here

Benchmark Metals mobilizes drill rig to Marmot and Marmot East at Lawyers project click here

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com